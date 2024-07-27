THE OTHER LAURENS: Yellow Veil Announces Theatrical And VOD Dates, Unveils Trailer And Poster

Yellow Viel have announced the theartical and VOD dates for their release of Claude Schmitz’s deadpan thriller, The Other Laurens. The Belgian flick hits cinemas on August 23rd and VOD on the 27th.

A private detective forced to face the ghosts of his past when his niece asks him to investigate her father's death.

There, we saved you the effort of scrolling through the press release, skip to the end for the trailer.

A case of mistaken identity in Claude Schmitz’s The Other Laurens plays out like a neo-noir directed by Aki Kaurismaki or a Belgian Big Lebowski with New Wave aesthetics... The Other Laurens has the look and feel of highly stylized 1980’s New Wave aesthetics; think of Jean-Jacques Beineix’s Diva or Luc Besson’s Subway. It’s in the yellow of the sports car, Jade’s tight blue jeans and black leather jackets, and neon signs of a nightclub... The Other Laurens is an enjoyable deadpan noir with visual flair, resembling the cool era of filmmaking.

Yellow Veil Pictures announces the U.S. theatrical and VOD release dates and unveils the new trailer and poster for Claude Schmitz’s THE OTHER LAURENS (Les Autres Laurens), a stylish, neon-drenched deadpan detective thriller with shades of an absurdist dark comedy. The theatrical run of the French-Belgian neo-noir kicks off on Friday, August 23 at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas in New York, Los Angeles, and Austin followed by a VOD release on Tuesday, August 27.

THE OTHER LAURENS had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival’s Directors’ Fortnight section and its North American premiere at Fantastic Fest, winning the Grand Prix and Best Actor Prize for Olivier Rabourdin at the Brussels International Film Festival last year. Critical praise includes The Hollywood Reporter, noting that the film is “filled with bits of dark comedy and weirdness," ScreenAnarchy lauding the "visual flair, resembling the 80s New Wave aesthetics," Film Inquiry celebrating it as “alluring and transfixing,” and Screen Zealots calling it "very Lynchian," and "a worthy homage that also feels wildly original." Per The Moveable Fest, THE OTHER LAURENS “takes a solid film noir premise and twists it to warped ends, delivering a moody slow burn that resists slickness but holds its share of intrigue.”

The sleek genre-bending film follows a down-on-his-luck private investigator dragged into a criminal underworld after being mistaken for his shady twin brother, exploring themes of transformation and mirroring. It stars European talents Olivier Rabourdin, Kate Moran, Marc Barbé, and newcomer Louise Leroy, and is directed by Claude Schmitz, written by Claude Schmitz and Kostia Testut, and produced by Jérémy Forni and Benoit Roland. The new theatrical poster is designed by Brutal Designs.

THE OTHER LAURENS will open theatrically on Friday, August 23 for week-long runs in New York at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lower Manhattan, in Los Angeles at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema DTLA, and in Austin at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema South Lamar via Fantastic Fest Presents, followed by the video on demand release on Tuesday, August 27.