CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD: Teaser And Poster For First Movie of The Sam Wilson Era

After the misfire that was The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Marvel is looking to get back on track with Captain America: Brave New World. The Captain America movies have arguably been some of the better Marvel movies since the new era of the franchise launched with Iron Man back in 2008.

Perhaps the mix of the fantastical elements rooted in contemporary geo-political intrigue is what made them easier to consume than straight up alien invasions, wayward gods and wizards. There is that and the Captain America films have also featured the best action elements as well, which looks to be the same in this first teaser for the next chapter in the Sam Wilson saga.

The teaser plays up the political intrigue, the usual array of action and ends with a quick shot of Red Hulk. The teaser poster (before the usual multi-face official poster is revealed) features their hand holding Cap's shield. We see Giancarlo Esposito in action and we hear Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns. We didn't see LIv Tyler but we do get our first look at Harrison Ford taking over Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross from the late William Hurt.