CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD: Teaser And Poster For First Movie of The Sam Wilson Era
After the misfire that was The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Marvel is looking to get back on track with Captain America: Brave New World. The Captain America movies have arguably been some of the better Marvel movies since the new era of the franchise launched with Iron Man back in 2008.
Perhaps the mix of the fantastical elements rooted in contemporary geo-political intrigue is what made them easier to consume than straight up alien invasions, wayward gods and wizards. There is that and the Captain America films have also featured the best action elements as well, which looks to be the same in this first teaser for the next chapter in the Sam Wilson saga.
The teaser plays up the political intrigue, the usual array of action and ends with a quick shot of Red Hulk. The teaser poster (before the usual multi-face official poster is revealed) features their hand holding Cap's shield. We see Giancarlo Esposito in action and we hear Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns. We didn't see LIv Tyler but we do get our first look at Harrison Ford taking over Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross from the late William Hurt.
Today, Marvel Studios shared the teaser trailer and poster for “Captain America: Brave New World,” featuring Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” on Disney+ in 2021.After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.“Captain America: Brave New World” stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.Marvel Studios’ “Captain America: Brave New World” opens in theatres on February 14, 2025.
