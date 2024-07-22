MUMMY SHARK Official Trailer: Because at This Point, Why Not?
Wild Eye Releasing is putting Mark Polonia's micro (what's below micro?) indie horror flick Mummy Shark out on VOD and DVD on October 8th.
You folks know the drill with movies like these. They're done fast, cheap and keep the lights on at home. Check out the official trailer and a small gallery of stills down below.
Unwrap the new trailer for Mummy Shark!Available October 8 on VOD and DVDFROM THE MAKERS OF AMITYVILLE IN SPACE, SHARKULA, and SHARKENSTEINThe mummified remains of an alien shark are discovered in ancient Egypt in the latest film from legendary B-movie director Mark Polonia!Deep within the hidden chambers of an ancient Egyptian pyramid, a shocking discovery is made: the mummified remains of an alien shark. Guarding this creature is a vengeful mystic who brings the beast back to life, unleashing it upon a group of unsuspecting researchers. From legendary cult director Mark Polonia (Amityville in Space, Cocaine Shark, Splatter Farm).MUMMY SHARK, starring Mark Polonia, Jamie Morgan, Jeff Kirkendall, and Tim Hatch, is unearthed on VOD and DVD October 8 from Wild Eye Releasing.
