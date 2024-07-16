HOWL AT THE DEAD: It's The Family Dog Against a Haunted House in Gregg Bishop's Short Film

When a family moves into a haunted house, their loyal pet dog struggles to protect them from the malevolent ghosts that only animals can see.

After a feature film project fell through, undetered, director Gregg Bishop borrowed some film equipment, gathered together some friends, and created the proof-of-concept short Howl at the Dead. The premise was built around Gregg's belief that the family pets had a sixth sense.

Already an award-winning short film, Howl at the Dead makes its Canadian Premiere at Fantasia during the Are You Afraid of Fantasia? program on Monday, July 29th. The first images were released today, check a select few down below.

The film stars Delilah Jane (DJ) Sassafras as Paws, Luke Speakman, Ashley Watkins, and Stephen Caudill.