HOWL AT THE DEAD: It's The Family Dog Against a Haunted House in Gregg Bishop's Short Film
When a family moves into a haunted house, their loyal pet dog struggles to protect them from the malevolent ghosts that only animals can see.
After a feature film project fell through, undetered, director Gregg Bishop borrowed some film equipment, gathered together some friends, and created the proof-of-concept short Howl at the Dead. The premise was built around Gregg's belief that the family pets had a sixth sense.
Already an award-winning short film, Howl at the Dead makes its Canadian Premiere at Fantasia during the Are You Afraid of Fantasia? program on Monday, July 29th. The first images were released today, check a select few down below.
The film stars Delilah Jane (DJ) Sassafras as Paws, Luke Speakman, Ashley Watkins, and Stephen Caudill.
Bishop Studios shares first images for its latest Award Winning film, HOWL AT THE DEAD, directed by Gregg Bishop (DANCE OF THE DEAD, SiREN, V/H/S 3), the horror short will have its Canadian premiere at the prestigious Fantasia International Film Festival."We are incredibly honored to have the Canadian premiere of HOWL AT THE DEAD at the Fantasia International Film Festival. This festival is a beacon for genre filmmakers and fans alike, and we couldn’t be more excited to join such an esteemed roster of films.” – Gregg Bishop
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.