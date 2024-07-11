HELL HOUSE LLC: LINEAGE Teaser: Fifth Chapter of Popular Horror Franchise is on The Way

The day that writer/director Stephen Cognetti makes a feature film that is anything but a new chapter of the Hell House LLC franchise would be a day that the horror community goes into a tail spin.

Okay, not really, but right now this faux doc/found footage gig of theirs is paying the mortage and earned them a tonne of fans around the world. Very popular, it is no wonder that Cognetti and Terror Films Releasing are working together once again on a fifth chapter, called Hell House LLC: Lineage.

Cognetti has provided a teaser for the next film, with no other details as to what it is about. Production begins this November. Stay tuned.