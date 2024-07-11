HELL HOUSE LLC: LINEAGE Teaser: Fifth Chapter of Popular Horror Franchise is on The Way
The day that writer/director Stephen Cognetti makes a feature film that is anything but a new chapter of the Hell House LLC franchise would be a day that the horror community goes into a tail spin.
Okay, not really, but right now this faux doc/found footage gig of theirs is paying the mortage and earned them a tonne of fans around the world. Very popular, it is no wonder that Cognetti and Terror Films Releasing are working together once again on a fifth chapter, called Hell House LLC: Lineage.
Cognetti has provided a teaser for the next film, with no other details as to what it is about. Production begins this November. Stay tuned.
TERROR FILMS RELEASING Drops Teaser for “HELL HOUSE LLC: Lineage”Terror Films Releasing has teamed with writer/director Stephen Cognetti for the latest installment of the Hell House LLC Franchise.The 5th installment, titled, “HELL HOUSE LLC: LINEAGE” will go into production in November and is set to be released exclusively on Shudder in October of 2025.Coming off of the critical success of “The Carmichael Manor”, “Hell House LLC: Lineage” will continue a deeper dive into the back stories of various characters within the franchise, while introducing new characters and storylines.The film will be written and directed by Cognetti, with Joe Bandelli producing. Terror Films Releasing CEO, Joe Dain and COO, Jim Klock will act as Executive Producers.Outside of the teaser from Cognetti, no additional information on the plot or casting is being provided at this time.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.