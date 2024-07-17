Frontieres 2024: Co-pro Market Adds a New Music Section to Program

An out of the blue announcement from Frontieres but it totally makes sense. One of the often unnoticed parts of making a movie are the invaluable contributions of music composers and editors. Frontieres is going to bring some much needed attention to the topic with a newly announced music section.

Two composers and two editors from Montreal will be introduced to the market attendees next week. They are listed in the announcement below.

FRONTIÈRES ANNOUNCES NEW MUSIC SECTION

With one week to go before we gather in Montréal at our Co-Production Market, Frontières is proud to announce a new pitching section dedicated to music. The Music Pitches will introduce our audience to Montréal-based music composers and music editors.

This new section of Frontières aims to create opportunities to discover and connect with music composers and music editors working in the film and television industry.

MUSIC COMPOSERS

STÉPHANIE HAMELIN TOMALA (Québec)

Stéphanie Hamelin Tomala is a Canadian composer of Ecuadorian and Lebanese origin, nominated for a Canadian Screen Award in 2024 for her score to the feature documentary J’ai placé ma mère, directed by Denys DesJardins. Winner of 4 SOCAN awards for her original music, including the thriller What’s Within, directed by Haad Bakshi, she was also nominated in 2021 for the GÉMEAUX Awards. She recently created the soundtrack for the American feature film Jedo’s Dead, which received several awards at renowned festivals including SXSW and Palm Springs International Film Festival. She received a nomination in the contemporary/classical instrumental composition category for an orchestral piece recorded at Warner Bros Studios at the Hollywood Media Music Awards in 2021.

JÉRÉMIE CORRIVEAU (Québec)

Jérémie Corriveau is a co-founder of The Agogolab, a dynamic music composition studio specializing in bespoke scores. As a creative hub, The Agogolab draws inspiration from contemporary innovations, crafting imaginative musical frameworks for diverse artistic projects. Since 2012, Jérémie has been composing alongside his father, Michel, continuing a legacy as the fourth generation in a family of musicians. Their collaborative efforts with passionate artists, grounded in a deep-rooted musical tradition, allow them to explore the highest realms of creativity in their work.

MUSIC EDITORS

SIMA DELL'OLIO (Québec)

SLAM DISQUES et HELL FOR BREAKFAST

Whether it’s project management, booking, development or press relations, Sima has more than one string to her bow. After more than a year managing projects at Hell for Breakfast, she went on to become the official representative for Slam Disques, Hell For Breakfast and their related labels (Bandpromo, Les Films 37 Superkicks and Metallicars). For four years now, Sima has been the person you meet most often at an event. If you have a question about an artist, a project or a future collaboration, she’s the person who’ll make sure your questions are answered! She owes her experience in the industry to her many years spent working at several Montreal festivals, as well as her passion for discovering new musical talent.

RYAN STRAUSS (Québec)

STUDIO LE NID et BIRDHOUSE PUBLISHING

Ryan Strauss is a versatile professional with over 15 years of experience in project coordination and implementation, with a focus in music, film, and television. A permanent fixture in the realms of music and audiovisual since 2020, Ryan has brought his expertise in management and strategic planning to various projects, enriching the Québec artistic community. With a background in leisure, business development, and franchise management, Ryan has developed strong leadership and team management skills, allowing him to adapt and solve problems effectively. As an A&R specialist, he is involved in the strategic development of artists, content creation, and artistic direction, facilitating communication between artists, producers, labels, publishers, and their cultural collaborators.