ESCAPE ATTEMPT Trailer: Fantasia-Bound Sci-fi Short Film is Too Big For This Format

The award-winning short film, Escape Attempt, from Daniel Shapiro and Alex Topaller, will have its Canadian premiere in the International Science-Fiction Short Film Showcase at Fantasia on July 21st.

It is award-winning for a reason. Holy moly does this look impressive. Like, wow. With a history in music videos and advertising the pair of filmmakers are part of the rank of creators who have started out with the small format and dominated it. The production design and scale of this short film is chock full of wowzer moments.

From the official press release below it also says that Shapiro and Topaller will also be attending Frontieres during their time here. It does not appear that it is in an official capcity as a brief review of recent announcements does not have them at the market with a project but like any creator they must be chomping at the bit to create features as well.

Check out the trailer below.