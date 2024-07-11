DIRTY BAD WRONG: Canadian Body Horror Short to Premiere at Fantasia

Desperate to keep her promise to host the best superhero party for her 6-year-old, young mother Sid, a sex worker, takes extreme measures and books a last-minute client with a dark fetish.

Erica Orofino (She Keeps Me, Tampon, and the upcoming short Internet Friend) is thrilled to announce that her short film, Dirty Bad Wrong, which she wrote and directed, will have its world premiere at the 2024 Fantasia International Film Festival on July 29th, 2024 at 4:25 pm at Salle J.A. DèSeve Cinema.

Dirty Bad Wrong stars Michaela Kurimsky (Alouette, Firecrackers, The Boathouse), Jack Greig (Dark Side of the Ring), and Cody Thompson (The Shape of Water, May the Best Wedding Win, Mrs. America) and is produced by Fonna Seidu (virgins!, Fresh Meat, Being Black in Toronto). It was shot in Toronto, Canada.

Desperate to keep her promise to host the best superhero party for her 6-year-old, young mother Sid, a sex worker, takes extreme measures and books a last-minute client with a dark fetish. Dirty Bad Wrong is a drama/body horror that explores the darkest sides of capitalism, and just how far we’ll go for the ones we love.

“I’m so excited to have my world premiere of Dirty Bad Wrong at Fantasia, with its passionate audience and enthusiastic press! I couldn’t ask for a better platform for this particular film. I grew up in Montreal, so Fantasia has always been very special to me. Dirty Bad Wrong is a short that appeals to both horror fans and fans of realistic drama; it blends both really well. But I think it’s the horror in this film that makes it so poignant, and delivers its message. It plays on what I think most of us like to see, although not necessarily at the same time: sex and gore,” said Orofino.

Cinematography by Gabriela Osio Vanden (Nuisance Bear, Proximity), production design by Nikki Watson (Eating is a Very Tender Thing), costume design by Kayleigh Choiniere (Mohawk Girls, The Bold Type), and editing by Anna Catley (Paying for It, We Forgot to Break Up, Infinity Pool).

Dirty Bad Wrong is produced at and financed by the Canadian Film Centre.