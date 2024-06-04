Tribeca 2024 Preview: Raise the Curtain, See These Movies

Get ready, New York, for a bounty of indie and international bangers.

Arising from the ashes of the 2001 terrorist attack on New York City, the Tribeca Festival has long established itself on the annual calendar as a home for edgy indie and international films. They self-describe their feature film lineup as "highlighting politically, culturally and socially relevant films from diverse storytellers."

The film portion of the 2024 Tribeca Festival kicks off Wednesday, June 5, with the world premiere of Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge, directed by Trish Dalton and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Screen Anarchy will have two contributing writers on the ground in Tribeca over the next 10 days -- Olga Artemyeva and Edward Fuhrman -- supplemented by remote review coverage by my fellow editor J Hurtado and myself.

We've pored over the program and picked out a selection of films that deserve notice, with quoted descriptions from the official festival site. We'll be reviewing some (most?) of the films in the gallery below, along with any others that catch our eye.





J Hurtado and Olga Artemyeva contributed to this story.