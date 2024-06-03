THE VOURDALAK: Trailer And Poster For Adaptation of 18th Century Vampire Tale

When the Marquis d’Urfé, a noble emissary of the King of France, is attacked and abandoned in the remote countryside, he finds refuge at an eerie, isolated manor. The resident family, reluctant to take him in, exhibits strange behavior as they await the imminent return of their father, Gorcha. But what begins simply as strange quickly devolves into a full fledged nightmare when Gorcha returns, seemingly no longer himself... Adapted from a novella that predates Bram Stoker’s Dracula by over half a century, The Vourdalak is an atmospheric, unexpected, sensorial experience that will leave you reeling and giddy in equal measure.

Prepares yourselves for Adrien Beau's The Vourdalak, picked up for distribution in the U.S. by Oscilloscope Laboratories. They released the trailer and poster for their release earlier today. Check them out down below.

The Vourdalak was adapted from the novella The Family of the Vourdalak written by Aleksei Tolstoy in 1839. This 18th Century vampire tale predates Bram Stoker’s Dracula by over half a century - which was written in the 1890s.

The drama/thriller will be released exclusively in cinemas on June 28th.