HANDLING THE UNDEAD Interview: Director Thea Hvistendahl

The dramatic horror film Handling The Undead goes into a wider release this coming Friday. We had the opportunity to speak with the director and co-writer, Norwegian filmmaker Thea Hvistendahl about their debut feature film.

We talk about themes in the film such as second chances and sorrow, adpating John Ajvide Lindqvist's novel to screen, and what it meant to premiere at Sundance.

And do not worry horror nerds because at the end we did go into what it took to create the recently deceased son of Renate Reinsve's character, Anna. It's one of the best child puppets I've seen since Demian Rugna's Terrified. Even better because this time a whole crew was involved in making it animated.

Check out the interview below.