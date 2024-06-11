Frontières 2024: Official Market Selection Announced

There ain't no week like market week at Fantasia. Our friends at Frontières have just announced the official market selection for this year's co-production market which runs from July 24th through the 27th.

This year's selection included new projects from The Coffee Table's Caye Casas and Der Samurai's Till Kleinert. Other projects are coming from here at home in Canada along with three Quebecois projects. The remaining projects come from Europe, the UK, with a couple U.S. and LatAm projects in the mix for good measure.

There are a lot of very interesting pitches in this year's mix. Find your standouts in the announcement below.

FULL LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT

Frontières will return to the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal for the 16th edition of its co-production market which will take place between July 24-27.

Frontières is pleased to announce the full lineup of projects for this year’s official Market selection. Notable project helmers include: Caye Casas (THE COFFEE TABLE) from Spain, Eric Tessier (5150 RUE DES ORMES) from Québec, Till Kleinert (THE SAMURAI) from Germany and Patrice Laliberté (THE DECLINE) from Québec. These projects showcase a wide variety of genres including horror, dark comedy, magical realism, monsters, pre-apocalyptical thriller, science-fiction and body horror. Past Frontières projects include IN FLAMES, HATCHING, LAMB, THE LONG WALK, SEA FEVER, VIVARIUM and RAW.

The Frontières Co-Production Market is funded by Telefilm Canada, SODEC, the Government of Quebec, the City of Montreal, Wallimage and the Netherlands Film Fund.

FRONTIÈRES MARKET

BLOOD: THE DEVIL IN HELSINKI (Finland)

Director: Viivi Huuska

Producer: Mika Pajunen

Genre: Crime, Horror, Drama

In Helsinki, a female vampire artist uses her art to cope with her past, drawing a male detective into a complex relationship amid an investigation, when the appearance of Mina Maru, her painting's subject, catalyzes a journey of revenge, self-discovery, and redemption, uncovering their dark fates.

FALL (Belgium)

Director: Steffen Geypens

Producer: Robin Kerremans

Genre: Horror

A murderous city doctor takes a fresh start in the remote town of Fall where everyone seems to be consumed by their darkest secrets and no one is innocent.

FLOTS (Canada, QC)

Director: Eric Tessier

Producer: Anne-Marie Gélinas

Genre: Psychological horror

Florence, an 8-year-old girl, leads her family and friends on a descent into Hell from which no one will emerge unscathed.

GARGOYLE (Canada)

Director: Kurt Walker

Producers: Selina Crammond, Heather McDonald, Sahar Yousefi

Genre: Horror

While on graveyard shifts at a cemetery and a video game studio, a brother and sister find themselves suddenly haunted by uncanny beings and together they must collaborate to survive the night.

GINGER (United Kingdom)

Directors: Sophie Mair and Dan Gitsham

Producers: Jude Goldrei, Rebecca Wolff

Genre: Horror

Relocating to the North Yorkshire Dales after a life changing accident and the death of their unborn child, Grace and Abel cross paths with a beguiling organism which gradually exploits their emotional and sexual desires, leading to violent tragedy and rebirth.

GRAVE (Switzerland)

Directors: Anna Pieri Zuercher and Pietro Zuercher

Producers: Michela Pini, Olga Lamontanara

Genre: Dark Comedy, Action

Deathly circumstances force a depressed gravedigger and a butcher-turned-hitman together on a frantic and absurd journey, to finally discover an unlikely and powerful friendship.

HE WHO SOWS MISERY, REAPS WRATH (Canada, QC)

Director: Patrice Laliberté

Producer: Julie Groleau

Genre: Science Fiction, Coming-of-age

Montreal, 2040. As a luxury condo tower collapses in a gentrifying neighborhood, a less fortunate teenager wants nothing more than to find the electric bike she was robbed of in order to keep her job as a grocery delivery girl, a quest that proves more complicated than expected when violent riots break out between residents and police forces.

INHERITANCE (USA)

Director: Evgenia Kovda

Producer: Yasha Levine

Genre: Science Fiction, Horror, Dark Comedy

A group of rich kids spend the weekend at a country house and accidentally set off a mysterious device that brings Soviet communists back to life, forcing the kids to confront their country’s violent past.

JUDE (Australia)

Director: Robyn Grace

Producer: Laura Sivis

Genre: Pre-apocalyptic, Coming-of-age, Science Fiction

An overprotective single mother struggles to accept her home-schooled son’s rebellious desire for independence, friends and romance; but when teenagers around the globe begin a mysterious pilgrimage toward an interstellar spacecraft, she must relinquish her parental needs to decide the fate of the human race.

LITTLE LYING WILD (Belize, USA)

Director: Samantha Aldana

Producers: Valerie Steinberg, Samantha Aldana

Genre: Dark Fantasy

The moon falls from the sky in rural Belize, and Carmen (13) finds the body of a young girl killed by a Mayan monster – but when no one in the village believes her, she sets out on her own to solve the crime and stop the monster from killing again.

PLASMA (Chile)

Director: Daniel Aspillaga

Producer: Paulina Ferretti

Genre: Fantastic, Body Horror

A mother sacrifices her daughter, and as her flesh rises to the skies, it begins to influence the bodies of the world, which will mutate and find themselves.

RECREATIONAL VAMPIRE (USA)

Director: Benjamin Roberds

Producer: Katie Gregg

Genre: Horror

After a head-on collision, two couples hitch a ride with a monstrously suspicious RV and now must fight for their lives to make it out alive.

ROMANTICIZING MONSTERS (Canada)

Director: Berkley Bradey

Producers: Katisha Shaw and Justin Kelly

Genre: Dramatic Thriller

A driven journalist and podcaster who profiles serial killers, finds herself captured by the one she’s been investigating.

SCORPIA (Canada, QC)

Directors: Sarah Watts and Mark Slutsky

Producer: Robert Vroom

Genre: Science Fiction, Fantasy, Horror, LGBTQ

In the mid-1980s, struggling computer game programmer SCORPIA accepts an invitation to the manor house of an enigmatic, all-women game developer cult, where the lines between play, magic and body horror blur.

SMOOK (The Netherlands)

Director: Dwight Fagbamila

Producers: Layla Meijman, Maarten van der Ven

Genre: Elevated Horror

When Louise returns to her hometown with her family to care for her father, she is confronted with a chilling family secret. Mysterious forces in the house unveil a connection between the secret and her own past, putting her family in increasing peril. The greatest danger? Louise herself.

SUEÑOS SON (Spain)

Director: Caye Casas

Producer: Norbert Llaràs

Genre: Horror, Drama, Black Comedy

Jesus has a wish for his 56th birthday: he wants his dreams to come true. What he doesn't know is that this wish will end up transforming his life into a nightmare.

THE HEIRLOOM (Vietnam, USA)

Director: Le Hoang

Producers: Anderson Le, Thanh Tran

Genre: Romance, Horror

A man at the bottom rung of society fails to realize he's inherited the power to summon tormented ancestors to do his revenge killings, but when they soon become untethered to his control, he must stop them before his loved ones are at risk of being their next victims.

THE HIVE (Ireland)

Director: Rioghnach Ni Ghrioghair

Producer: Claire Mc Cabe

Genre: Siege Thriller

A vapid influencer is caught up in a botched kidnapping plot and discovers the monster she really is when the whole ordeal is live streamed.

THE LONG WAY DOWN (Italy, Slovenia, Croatia)

Director: Giacomo Talamini

Producer: Boštjan Virc

Genre: Elevated Horror

A group of teenagers descends into the depths of a long-abandoned mine in the Italian Alps for a speleotherapy session. Trapped after an earthquake, their consciousness is ravaged by disturbing visions which seem to be a product of the mine’s sinister will.

TURN ON THE BRIGHT LIGHTS (Germany)

Director: Till Kleinert

Producer: Marcos Kantis

Genre: Supernatural Thriller, Horror, Music

Guilt-ridden by the suicide of a former contestant, a juror on a pop idol show has to fight off a mysterious new candidate set out to destroy his life.