Frontières 2024: Official Market Selection Announced
There ain't no week like market week at Fantasia. Our friends at Frontières have just announced the official market selection for this year's co-production market which runs from July 24th through the 27th.
This year's selection included new projects from The Coffee Table's Caye Casas and Der Samurai's Till Kleinert. Other projects are coming from here at home in Canada along with three Quebecois projects. The remaining projects come from Europe, the UK, with a couple U.S. and LatAm projects in the mix for good measure.
There are a lot of very interesting pitches in this year's mix. Find your standouts in the announcement below.
FULL LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENTFrontières will return to the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal for the 16th edition of its co-production market which will take place between July 24-27.Frontières is pleased to announce the full lineup of projects for this year’s official Market selection. Notable project helmers include: Caye Casas (THE COFFEE TABLE) from Spain, Eric Tessier (5150 RUE DES ORMES) from Québec, Till Kleinert (THE SAMURAI) from Germany and Patrice Laliberté (THE DECLINE) from Québec. These projects showcase a wide variety of genres including horror, dark comedy, magical realism, monsters, pre-apocalyptical thriller, science-fiction and body horror. Past Frontières projects include IN FLAMES, HATCHING, LAMB, THE LONG WALK, SEA FEVER, VIVARIUM and RAW.The Frontières Co-Production Market is funded by Telefilm Canada, SODEC, the Government of Quebec, the City of Montreal, Wallimage and the Netherlands Film Fund.FRONTIÈRES MARKETBLOOD: THE DEVIL IN HELSINKI (Finland)Director: Viivi HuuskaProducer: Mika PajunenGenre: Crime, Horror, DramaIn Helsinki, a female vampire artist uses her art to cope with her past, drawing a male detective into a complex relationship amid an investigation, when the appearance of Mina Maru, her painting's subject, catalyzes a journey of revenge, self-discovery, and redemption, uncovering their dark fates.FALL (Belgium)Director: Steffen GeypensProducer: Robin KerremansGenre: HorrorA murderous city doctor takes a fresh start in the remote town of Fall where everyone seems to be consumed by their darkest secrets and no one is innocent.FLOTS (Canada, QC)Director: Eric TessierProducer: Anne-Marie GélinasGenre: Psychological horrorFlorence, an 8-year-old girl, leads her family and friends on a descent into Hell from which no one will emerge unscathed.GARGOYLE (Canada)Director: Kurt WalkerProducers: Selina Crammond, Heather McDonald, Sahar YousefiGenre: HorrorWhile on graveyard shifts at a cemetery and a video game studio, a brother and sister find themselves suddenly haunted by uncanny beings and together they must collaborate to survive the night.GINGER (United Kingdom)Directors: Sophie Mair and Dan GitshamProducers: Jude Goldrei, Rebecca WolffGenre: HorrorRelocating to the North Yorkshire Dales after a life changing accident and the death of their unborn child, Grace and Abel cross paths with a beguiling organism which gradually exploits their emotional and sexual desires, leading to violent tragedy and rebirth.GRAVE (Switzerland)Directors: Anna Pieri Zuercher and Pietro ZuercherProducers: Michela Pini, Olga LamontanaraGenre: Dark Comedy, ActionDeathly circumstances force a depressed gravedigger and a butcher-turned-hitman together on a frantic and absurd journey, to finally discover an unlikely and powerful friendship.HE WHO SOWS MISERY, REAPS WRATH (Canada, QC)Director: Patrice LalibertéProducer: Julie GroleauGenre: Science Fiction, Coming-of-ageMontreal, 2040. As a luxury condo tower collapses in a gentrifying neighborhood, a less fortunate teenager wants nothing more than to find the electric bike she was robbed of in order to keep her job as a grocery delivery girl, a quest that proves more complicated than expected when violent riots break out between residents and police forces.INHERITANCE (USA)Director: Evgenia KovdaProducer: Yasha LevineGenre: Science Fiction, Horror, Dark ComedyA group of rich kids spend the weekend at a country house and accidentally set off a mysterious device that brings Soviet communists back to life, forcing the kids to confront their country’s violent past.JUDE (Australia)Director: Robyn GraceProducer: Laura SivisGenre: Pre-apocalyptic, Coming-of-age, Science FictionAn overprotective single mother struggles to accept her home-schooled son’s rebellious desire for independence, friends and romance; but when teenagers around the globe begin a mysterious pilgrimage toward an interstellar spacecraft, she must relinquish her parental needs to decide the fate of the human race.LITTLE LYING WILD (Belize, USA)Director: Samantha AldanaProducers: Valerie Steinberg, Samantha AldanaGenre: Dark FantasyThe moon falls from the sky in rural Belize, and Carmen (13) finds the body of a young girl killed by a Mayan monster – but when no one in the village believes her, she sets out on her own to solve the crime and stop the monster from killing again.PLASMA (Chile)Director: Daniel AspillagaProducer: Paulina FerrettiGenre: Fantastic, Body HorrorA mother sacrifices her daughter, and as her flesh rises to the skies, it begins to influence the bodies of the world, which will mutate and find themselves.RECREATIONAL VAMPIRE (USA)Director: Benjamin RoberdsProducer: Katie GreggGenre: HorrorAfter a head-on collision, two couples hitch a ride with a monstrously suspicious RV and now must fight for their lives to make it out alive.ROMANTICIZING MONSTERS (Canada)Director: Berkley BradeyProducers: Katisha Shaw and Justin KellyGenre: Dramatic ThrillerA driven journalist and podcaster who profiles serial killers, finds herself captured by the one she’s been investigating.SCORPIA (Canada, QC)Directors: Sarah Watts and Mark SlutskyProducer: Robert VroomGenre: Science Fiction, Fantasy, Horror, LGBTQIn the mid-1980s, struggling computer game programmer SCORPIA accepts an invitation to the manor house of an enigmatic, all-women game developer cult, where the lines between play, magic and body horror blur.SMOOK (The Netherlands)Director: Dwight FagbamilaProducers: Layla Meijman, Maarten van der VenGenre: Elevated HorrorWhen Louise returns to her hometown with her family to care for her father, she is confronted with a chilling family secret. Mysterious forces in the house unveil a connection between the secret and her own past, putting her family in increasing peril. The greatest danger? Louise herself.SUEÑOS SON (Spain)Director: Caye CasasProducer: Norbert LlaràsGenre: Horror, Drama, Black ComedyJesus has a wish for his 56th birthday: he wants his dreams to come true. What he doesn't know is that this wish will end up transforming his life into a nightmare.THE HEIRLOOM (Vietnam, USA)Director: Le HoangProducers: Anderson Le, Thanh TranGenre: Romance, HorrorA man at the bottom rung of society fails to realize he's inherited the power to summon tormented ancestors to do his revenge killings, but when they soon become untethered to his control, he must stop them before his loved ones are at risk of being their next victims.THE HIVE (Ireland)Director: Rioghnach Ni GhrioghairProducer: Claire Mc CabeGenre: Siege ThrillerA vapid influencer is caught up in a botched kidnapping plot and discovers the monster she really is when the whole ordeal is live streamed.THE LONG WAY DOWN (Italy, Slovenia, Croatia)Director: Giacomo TalaminiProducer: Boštjan VircGenre: Elevated HorrorA group of teenagers descends into the depths of a long-abandoned mine in the Italian Alps for a speleotherapy session. Trapped after an earthquake, their consciousness is ravaged by disturbing visions which seem to be a product of the mine’s sinister will.TURN ON THE BRIGHT LIGHTS (Germany)Director: Till KleinertProducer: Marcos KantisGenre: Supernatural Thriller, Horror, MusicGuilt-ridden by the suicide of a former contestant, a juror on a pop idol show has to fight off a mysterious new candidate set out to destroy his life.
