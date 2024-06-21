Frontieres 2024: Market Announces Line Ups For The Genre Film Lab And Shorts to Features
The folks at Frontieres have announced this year's lineup ups for The Genre Film Lab and Shorts to Features programs.
The Genre Film Lab is an accelerator program designed to support the development of Canadian feature film genre projects by women and gender diverse creators... The Shorts to Features session, which is open to international submissions, will showcase three short filmmakers developing their feature-length adaptations.
Take a look for yourself at this year's lineups. Personally, I would have been very interested in a project like Terrible Thing in The Genre Film Lab, stemming from my own background in camp and student ministry many, many years ago. In the Shorts to Features lineup the allure of the combination of cyberpunk and shamanism elements in Where The Moutain Women Sing could end up being something really, really cool.
All participating projects and their short synopses are listed below.
FRONTIÈRES ANNOUNCES THE LINE UPS FORTHE GENRE FILM LAB & SHORTS TO FEATURESFrontières is proud to continue its collaboration with the Gender Equity in Media Society Vancouver. The Genre Film Lab is an accelerator program designed to support the development of Canadian feature film genre projects by women and gender diverse creators and with support from Creative BC, Telefilm Canada and Warner Brothers Discovery Access Canada, GEMS will present five projects at an advanced stage of development.The Shorts to Features session, which is open to international submissions, will showcase three short filmmakers developing their feature-length adaptations. This year's selection includes projects from Sweden, Mongolia and Canada.The Frontières International Co-Production Market is funded by Telefilm Canada, SODEC, the Government of Quebec, the City of Montreal, Wallimage and the Netherlands Film Fund.THE GENRE FILM LABDISCO'S NOT DEAD (Canada)Director: Panta MoslehProducers: Kay Shioma Metchie, Panta MoslehGenre: HorrorDisco’s Not Dead is about a jaded waitress who must battle to survive when the nightclub she works at is overrun with zombies.DORMANT (Canada)Director: Jenny Lee-GilmoreProducers: Eloise Cameron-Smith, Mike JohnstonGenre: Supernatural ThrillerA university student’s vivid nightmares and increasingly overwhelming fatigue leaves her exposed to a supernatural presence entangled in a sinister campus secret.LOVE ME THERE (Canada)Directors: Sara Caspian & Zehra NawabProducer: Zahra FarajiGenre: Psychological ThrillerAfter a harrowing incident leads to the loss of custody of her newborn, Ellie, a first-time mother battling postpartum depression, embarks on a grueling fight to regain custody leading her onto a path of self-discovery and healing.TERRIBLE THING (Canada)Director: Mily MumfordProducers: Cole Vandale, Nic Altobelli.Genre: Horror/LGBTQ+After inheriting a bible camp from their estranged grandfather, Gabe, an idealistic youth counsellor, must battle a supernatural force that has taken over the camp, and feeds on the shame of all who enter it.TO THE SEA (Canada)Director: Vanessa MagicProducer: Junitta BrownridgeGenre: Fantasy, DramaIn a coastal town, a determined marine biologist who clings to hope for her missing husband’s return faces a startling revelation when he suddenly reappears six months later, changed by the sea.SHORTS TO FEATURESHEADACHE (Sweden)Director: Björn SchagerströmProducer: Patrik Nylander NilssonGenre: Science FictionWhen Frank gets reassigned to the Department of Consumption against his will by Claudia to look after their daughter he didn’t know he had, he instead manages to get them all outside the community of society where he discovers the shocking truth - and now the very future of human existence lies in his hands.THE STOLEN CHILD (Canada, QC)Director: Sebastian McKinnonProducer: Sebastian McKinnonGenre: FantasyAs war ravages the Human Kingdom, a daring Poet must lead three mystical heroes deep into the Faerie State to find a lost prince, return him to the throne and restore the peace.WHERE THE MOUNTAIN WOMEN SING (Mongolia, Denmark, Taiwan)Director: Juefang ZhangProducer: Patrick HuangGenre: Dark Thriller, Folklore, FantasyA filmmaker visits a cyberpunk village in Mongolia to document a shamanic ritual, only to find herself chosen as the next bride to a mythical Mountain God and must fight against oppressive traditions to change her fate.
