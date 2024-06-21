Frontieres 2024: Market Announces Line Ups For The Genre Film Lab And Shorts to Features

The folks at Frontieres have announced this year's lineup ups for The Genre Film Lab and Shorts to Features programs.

The Genre Film Lab is an accelerator program designed to support the development of Canadian feature film genre projects by women and gender diverse creators... The Shorts to Features session, which is open to international submissions, will showcase three short filmmakers developing their feature-length adaptations.

Take a look for yourself at this year's lineups. Personally, I would have been very interested in a project like Terrible Thing in The Genre Film Lab, stemming from my own background in camp and student ministry many, many years ago. In the Shorts to Features lineup the allure of the combination of cyberpunk and shamanism elements in Where The Moutain Women Sing could end up being something really, really cool.

All participating projects and their short synopses are listed below.