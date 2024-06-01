Canadian Screen Awards 2024: BLACKBERRY Wins Record 14 Awards

After four days of celebrating and acknowledging Canadian achievements on screens of all shapes and sizes the winners were announced at a ceremony on Friday night.

On the film side we don't think anyone is surprised that Matt Johnson's BlackBerry dominated this year with a whopping fourteen awards, a record for the CSAs. Among the awards won were Best Motion Picture, Achievement in Direction for Matt Johnson, Performance in a Leading Role, Comedy for Jay Baruchel, and Performance in a Supporting Role, Comedy for Glenn Howerton.

BlackBerry is not genre but we do consider Johnson one of ours for his films The DIrties and Operation Avalance. These are wins for us by proxy. Specifically to the genre side of things there were two bigs wins, one for Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person winning Best Original Screenplay and filmmaker Zarrar Kahn with The John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award for In Flames.

Equal to BlackBerry's success the limited series Little Bird cleaned up the television honors with an amazing thirteen wins. The poignant story of an indigenous woman searching for her birth family resonated with Canadian audiences this year.

Congrats to all the winners, with special attention to all the genre titles.