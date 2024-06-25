ALGUIEN ESTA EN LA PUERTA (SOMEONE'S AT THE DOOR) Teaser Trailer For Adrian Garcia Bogliano's New Film

Oh boy oh boy oh boy. Here's a teaser trailer and first image from Someone's At The Door (Alguien esta en la puerta), the new movie from Adrian Garcia Bogliano (La exorcista, Here Comes The Devil).

García Bogliano’s love triangle drama follows the unexpected reunion between former high school classmates Alicia and Marianela, whose initially warm meeting takes a sinister turn. Alicia, portrayed by Alexis Cárdenas, becomes deeply suspicious of Marianela, played by Samantha Coronel, as she senses an affair between her husband (Mauro Sánchez Navarro) and her mentally perturbed friend.

García Bogliano describes his film as a “suspense machine” that delves into complex and provocative themes about the dual nature of friendship, repressed sexual desires, and the scheming that lurks within relationships.

“I’ve put everything I’ve learned in my 14 previous films into this one. It’s been challenging to work with actors and staging at this level of precision and I’m sure the film won’t leave the audience indifferent,” said García Bogliano who sought a minimalist backdrop to his drama. Variety