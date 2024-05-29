WHITE TRASH Exclusive: Watch The Trailer For This Canadian Dark Comedy Crime Thriller

In this violent, brutally cold dark comedy, set in the world of drug addicts and poverty where there is little hope of escape, two grizzled small town families vow to kill each other after the death of a young child. Chaos ensues when the realities of disposing of a corpse in the dead of winter set in.

Adrian Langley's dark comedy crime thriller White Trash brings to the forefront a very real problem for a lot of the criminal element here in Canada. What do you with a dead body at the height of winter and the ground is frozen solid?

The folks at Blue Fox Entertainment are looking for answers when they release this Canadian flick through their digital genre label Red Hound Entertainment (because Fox and the Hound, get it?). White Trash is coming to VOD on June 18th and we have the exclusive on the trailer and a bevy of stills in the gallery below that.