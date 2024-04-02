The Genre Film Lab 2024: Accelerator Program For Women And Gender Diverse Genre Filmmakers in Canada Announces Film Teams

The five projects selected for this year's edition of The Genre Film Lab (formerly known as From Our Dark Side) have been announced. The acclerators program provides support for genre projects that are at an advanced stage of development. The program is put on by Gender Equity in Media Society (GEMS) (formerly Women in Film and Television Vancouver) with a purpose of increasing women and gender diverse participation in screen based media.

The Program Director is Vanessa Meyer, formerly of Frontieres International co-production market, who is a supporter of this program, along with Telefilm Canada. Vanessa is no stranger to the genre community at large, given her time spent at Frontieres. Anyone reading this news who has been to Frontieres and Fantasia Film Festival in recent years will share our excitement for her role in this program for the third year now.

As with any co-production program announcement details on each of the five projects has been kept on a need to know basis. We're just jazzed that something like this exists for these filmmakers here in Canada and felt it was worth sharing so that more women and gender diverse filmmakers know that this program exists.