The Genre Film Lab 2024: Accelerator Program For Women And Gender Diverse Genre Filmmakers in Canada Announces Film Teams
The five projects selected for this year's edition of The Genre Film Lab (formerly known as From Our Dark Side) have been announced. The acclerators program provides support for genre projects that are at an advanced stage of development. The program is put on by Gender Equity in Media Society (GEMS) (formerly Women in Film and Television Vancouver) with a purpose of increasing women and gender diverse participation in screen based media.
The Program Director is Vanessa Meyer, formerly of Frontieres International co-production market, who is a supporter of this program, along with Telefilm Canada. Vanessa is no stranger to the genre community at large, given her time spent at Frontieres. Anyone reading this news who has been to Frontieres and Fantasia Film Festival in recent years will share our excitement for her role in this program for the third year now.
As with any co-production program announcement details on each of the five projects has been kept on a need to know basis. We're just jazzed that something like this exists for these filmmakers here in Canada and felt it was worth sharing so that more women and gender diverse filmmakers know that this program exists.
THE GENRE FILM LAB ANNOUNCES 2024 FILM TEAMSGender Equity in Media Society (GEMS) is pleased to announce the five films selected for 2024 The Genre Film Lab. The Genre Film Lab (formerly known as From Our Dark Side) is an accelerator program designed to support the development of Canadian genre film creators whose projects are at an advanced stage of development. Genre projects include, but are not limited to: thrillers, western, science fiction, fantasy and horror – or any imaginative combination of these. The teams include writers, directors and producers selected based on the submission of their original narrative feature film concepts.The five films this year include projects from British Columbia and Ontario. The projects are: Disco’s Not Dead directed by Panta Mosleh and written by Toby Marks, Dormant written and directed by Jenny Lee-Gilmore, آنجا در آغوشم بکش / Love Me There written by Sara Caspian and co-directed by Caspian and Zehra Nawab, Terrible Thing written and directed by Mily Mumford, and To The Sea written and directed by Vanessa Magic.This year’s projects were evaluated and selected by a jury of filmmakers and genre industry experts including: Austin-based acquisitions manager, programmer, professor, and producer Logan Taylor, Canadian Screen Award nominated director, writer and actor Mary Galloway (The Cowichan Sweater: Our Knitted Legacy) from the Cowichan nation, and Elizabeth Purchell, a Brooklyn-based queer film historian, programmer, and filmmaker. Leading the 2024 Genre Film Lab, for the third year, is filmmaker, performer, programmer and former Programming Director for Frontières International co-pro market, Vanessa Meyer.“As I head into my third year with The Genre Film Lab, I am incredibly proud to be welcoming in such an exciting and strong lineup of projects from emerging Canadian female and gender diverse genre filmmakers. It is such an honour to help grow this creative and powerful community of filmmakers and genre industry professionals, and it is even more amazing to see the amount and quality of our submissions continue to increase year by year. Along with the GEMS team, I am looking forward to introducing our 2024 finalists and their dynamic new projects to the international genre film market. As always, the goal of this program is to support the development of underrepresented voices, and to foster a community through which these voices may prosper and be heard,” says Program Director Vanessa Meyer.The Genre Film Lab program has expanded this year and will begin a month earlier, at the beginning of May, with not one but two masterclasses on story development and pitching, instructed by the award-winning producer and coach Helene Granqvist (former president of Women in Film and Television International) and will culminate with a dedicated pitch session at the Frontières International Co-Production Market (July 24-27, 2024). The sessions will include group development & pitch masterclasses, a Film Sales & Distribution seminar (new this year!), three strategy sessions with genre industry experts focusing on financing and packaging, one-on-one pitch development sessions, individualized consultancies, and a practice pitch session with a group of genre industry professionals.The Genre Film Lab 2024 is proudly supported by Telefilm Canada and Frontières Market. Past funders include Creative BC, and the Lab was sponsored by Warner Bros Discovery Access Canada in 2023.More on the film projects and teams below:Top 5 Finalists:PROJECT TITLE (Original & English language): Terrible ThingDIRECTOR(S): Mily MumfordWRITER(S): Mily MumfordPRODUCER(S), with associated PRODUCTION COMPANY(IES): Nic Altobelli, (naltobel Productions), Cole Vandale, (Vandal Productions), Kay MetchiePRODUCTION PROVINCE/TERRITORY: BCPROJECT TITLE (Original & English language): To The SeaDIRECTOR(S): Vanessa MagicWRITER(S): Vanessa MagicPRODUCER(S), with associated PRODUCTION COMPANY(IES): Caitlin Brown, Miss Magic Productions, Harlow CreativePRODUCTION PROVINCE/TERRITORY: ONPROJECT TITLE (Original & English language): آنجا در آغوشم بکش / Love Me ThereDIRECTOR(S): Zehra Nawab & Sara CaspianWRITER(S): Sara CaspianPRODUCER(S), with associated PRODUCTION COMPANY(IES): Zahra Faraji, Rezara ProductionPRODUCTION PROVINCE/TERRITORY: BC / ONPROJECT TITLE (Original & English language): DormantDIRECTOR(S): Jenny Lee-GilmoreWRITER(S): Jenny Lee-GilmorePRODUCER(S), with associated PRODUCTION COMPANY(IES): Eloise Cameron-SmithPRODUCTION PROVINCE/TERRITORY: BCPROJECT TITLE (Original & English language): Disco's Not DeadDIRECTOR(S): Panta MoslehWRITER(S): Toby MarksPRODUCER(S), with associated PRODUCTION COMPANY(IES): Kay Shioma Metchie and Panta Mosleh (PK STUDIO PRODUCTIONS INC)PRODUCTION PROVINCE/TERRITORY: BCAbout Gender Equity in Media Society Vancouver (GEMS) is a member-based organization committed to creating gender equity in film and television. Previously named Women in Film and Television Vancouver (WIFTV), GEMS incorporated in 1989 as a not-for-profit society registered in British Columbia. By addressing systemic barriers, GEMS works towards supporting more inclusive, representative media.We approach our mission by: advocating and organizing for equity in funding, employment, and promotional opportunities for all women and gender diverse people in the film and TV industry; providing low-barrier, accessible programming, including mentorship and educational events to increase women and gender diverse participation in screen based media; and producing the annual international film festival, GEMFest, that champions women and gender diverse creators.Our offices are located on the unceded traditional and ancestral homelands of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations.
