FREE FALL: Zachary Levi to Headline XYZ Film's Action Thriller Directed by Zoe Bell

Word from on high is that Zachary Levi is set to headline in Zoe Bell's directorial debut, the action thriller Freel Fall. The action thriller in now in pre-production and will film on home turf in Bell's native New Zealand. Everything you need to know follows in the announcement.

XYZ Films has set Zachary Levi to headline the rock-climbing action thriller FREE FALL, with Zoë Bell set to direct. The script was written by Sean Finegan and Gregg Maxwell Parker with Tom Hern and Nua Finau of Tavake producing. Navid McIlhargey and Erik Olsen will executive produce alongside, Finegan, Parker and Levi. The film is set for production later this year in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Free Fall tells the story of a father’s attempt to reconcile with his estranged daughter in New Zealand on a rock-climbing trip that turns deadly as an accident leaves them stranded hundreds of feet in the air. As a storm sets in, the two must fight against the elements and terrifying heights in order to survive.

Levi is an accomplished American actor and singer, recognized for his charismatic performances across film, television, and theater. Best known for his portrayal of the lovable geek-turned-superhero in the hit TV series Chuck, Levi has captured audiences worldwide with his charm and versatility. Notable recent credits include the title character in SHAZAM in the DC Extended Universe films, which has grossed over $500M across two films, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He plays the title role in Sony’s upcoming HAROLD AND THE PURPLE CRAYON which releases wide in August of this year.

The project is the second recent collaboration between Tavake and XYZ, who are in post-production on Madam, a half-hour dramedy series set within New Zealand’s legal sex work industry. The show stars Rachel Griffiths and Martin Henderson.

Zoë Bell is an award-winning actor, stunt coordinator and director. Born in New Zealand, Zoë began her career working on XENA and then alongside Quentin Tarantino as a stunt woman and coordinator, a decades-long relationship that has proven special and profound. Zoë has worked on THOR: RAGNAROK, IRON MAN 3, THE HATEFUL EIGHT, DJANGO UNCHAINED, KILL BILL, INGLOURIOUS BASTERDS, and most recently was the stunt coordinator for ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD, and Taika Waititi’s TIME BANDITS, where she also served as 2nd unit director.

Finegan and Parker have collaborated on numerous spec sales in a range of genres over the years, including high-concept action and family films, reteaming on Free Fall in a blend of their individual styles. Parker is the author of the popular middle grade book Troublemakers, which has a sequel due out in 2024. Finegan is developing and executive producing the spy thriller series Unknown at Netflix with Dark Castle, Liam Neeson, Jaume Collet-Serra, Karl Gajdusek, Speed Weed, and Free Fall collaborator Erik Olsen executive producing.

“This script is the perfect combo of heartfelt and heart stopping. Between the producing team, the cast and the NZ crews, words don’t do justice to how thrilled I am to be bringing this film home! Also, my Dad’s there so…” said Zoë Bell.

"We're very excited to embark on this film with so many longtime friends: Sean wrote the script after working with us as an executive on the Warner Bros lot. And that's where we met Zac while he was shooting Chuck on Stage 4 and befriended Zoë after seeing her brilliant stunt work in Kill Bill,” said producers McIlhargey and Olsen.

Hern and Finau had this to add, “We are stoked to be teaming up with the guys at XYZ again to help bring Zoë Bell’s feature debut to the world. Zoë’s an incredible talent and an iconic Kiwi. The script sets the table not only for her renowned action direction chops, but also plenty of heart and humanity.”