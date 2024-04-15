Calgary Underground Coverage Crime Movies Manga Hollywood Features Superhero Movies

DAMAGED Exclusive Clip: Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel Star in Crime Thriller

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Terry McDonough (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) has a new crime thriller, Damaged, out now in theaters, on-demand, and digital platforms. We have an exclusive clip to share with you this morning.
 
McDonough's movie has a star lineup of actors led by Smauel L. Jackson and Vincenet Cassel. They are joined by Kate Dickie, Gianni Capaldi and John Hannah. 
 
How do you catch a brilliant monster? When a sadistic murderer surfaces in Scotland, terrified local authorities call on a Chicago police detective who investigated a killing spree with the same horrific pattern five years earlier. Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel star in this shocking thriller about two detectives with tortured pasts trying to stop a merciless serial killer before he claims his next victim.
We also have the trailer and a small selection of stills in a gallery below.
 
