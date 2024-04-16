BLOOD OF ZEUS Season 2 Trailer: Something Bloody and Mythological This Way Comes

I'm always amazed at how many good shows completely fly by me. Case in point: Blood of Zeus, an animated show about gods and demons and other monsters of Greek mythology, created by Charley Parlapanides and Vlas Parlapanides.

Season 1 released eight episodes in late 2020, and now Season 2 is coming on May 9. I've only watched the first three episodes so far, but it's exactly what it sounds like on the tin, only better, in that's a hard-edged action-adventure that puts a human touch on Greek mythology.

The official synopsis for Season 2:

"Following Zeus' demise, a power vacuum emerges amongst the gods, leaving Heron, Zeus' demigod son, struggling to find his place. He is racked with loss and hears a mysterious refrain in his dreams, prodding him to save his brother, Seraphim, who is suffering the terrors of the Underworld.

"Unbeknownst to Heron, Hades is trying to enlist Seraphim to help him secure Zeus' vacant throne and save his family from their long standing suffering."

So: blood, terror, gods and (probably) more monsters? Yes, please. To whet your appetite further, check out the trailer below, and then mark May 10, 2024, on your calendar. And be sure to watch and bookmark the show on Netflix, where you can catch up, if need be, and prepare for more.

