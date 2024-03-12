TO THE MARROW: Irish Horror Short Continues Festival Tour to Germany's Hard:Line Festival
Towards the end of last year Van Poynton's horror short, To The Marrow, began its festival tour at San Sebastian in October. This was shortly after Sitges completed its 56th edition earlier that month.
Why mention that? Because Poynton hsa his heart set on winning a Méliès d’Argent and competing for the big prize at Sitges this coming October. He hopes that win will come at Hard:Line in Germany in April.
After the press release for the upcoming festival date we've included the trailer and stills sent along by the production. That flashlight-under-the-bed bit is excellent and worth this signal boost alone.
“Intense” Irish short To the Marrow will have its German premiere next month at the 11th HARD:LINE International Film Festival, Regensburg.Written, produced, and directed by Van Poynton (Where the Monsters Go), the dark psychological thriller has Gemma Kane (Twig) and newcomer Alex-Anne Devine as a mother and daughter fending off a terrifyingly familiar intruder.HARD:LINE's programme summarises the 8-minute shocker thus:“An ominous full moon night turns into a nightmare for a mother and her young daughter. Someone has gained access to the house and is relentlessly hunting down its inhabitants. He knows they are here somewhere… Will mother and daughter be able to find a way out? An intense, suspenseful and aesthetically virtuoso home invasion thriller with giallo elements that shows a lot of love for the genre…”HARD:LINE is a competitive member of the Méliès International Festival Federation — founded in 1983 to “promote European fantastic film productions throughout Europe and the world” — meaning the zippy nerve-tester will compete for the Méliès d’Argent or Silver Melies, a key accolade for outstanding European genre cinema.Winners of the Silver Melies go on to Europe's genre mecca Sitges, Spain, in October, where one short and one feature scoop a Méliès d’Or/Golden Melies each.This brings the self-financed To the Marrow into its second year competing for the Melies, having premiered at the 34th San Sebastián Horror and Fantasy Festival, and the 18th edition of Abertoir, Wales — both competitive Melies members — in 2023.Poynton also edited and carried out all other post-production on the film; with cinematography by Peter Cooney; score by Gabriel Kellett; sound recording by Barry Connolly; makeup by Eli McCarthy; and art direction by Melody Sorensen.After you check out the trailer feast your eyes on a poster and some stills below, ahead of To the Marrow’s 22:30 slot, Sat 13 Apr, at the Ostentor Kino, Regensburg.
