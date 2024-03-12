TO THE MARROW: Irish Horror Short Continues Festival Tour to Germany's Hard:Line Festival

Towards the end of last year Van Poynton's horror short, To The Marrow, began its festival tour at San Sebastian in October. This was shortly after Sitges completed its 56th edition earlier that month.

Why mention that? Because Poynton hsa his heart set on winning a Méliès d’Argent and competing for the big prize at Sitges this coming October. He hopes that win will come at Hard:Line in Germany in April.

After the press release for the upcoming festival date we've included the trailer and stills sent along by the production. That flashlight-under-the-bed bit is excellent and worth this signal boost alone.