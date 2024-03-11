THE FIRST OMEN: First Trailer, Poster And Stills From Classic Horror Prequel
I'm going to say this up top, I have no horse in this race. Meaning, I have no strong ties to the original 1976 classic horror flick, The Omen, or any of it sequels and re-dos over the years. I like the original, very much so, but I'm not going to fall on the blade for it and start yelling out "Blasphemy!!!" any time someone wants to add something to this particular universe. There have been a lot of attempts at capturing that 1976 magic, what's the harm in trying again?
So, having gotten that out of the way I will say that first and foremost this is a handsome trailer for Arkasha Stevenson's prequel, The First Omen. Like, really nice looking and beautifully shot. Fans of the original will see the nod to the great line from the original, "It's all for you, Damian", tucked in there. Ralph Ineson's Father Brennan is all up in Nell Tiger Free's Margaret's business about the impending doom. No sign yet of Bill Nighy or Charles Dance yet.
Only four more weeks to go until The First Omen opens in cinemas on April 5th, one week after Easter I should note.
A terrifying new trailer and poster for 20th Century Studios’ upcoming psychological horror film “The First Omen” is now available. The film, which is a prequel to the classic horror film franchise, opens April 5, 2024, exclusively in theatres across the country.When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. “The First Omen” stars Nell Tiger Free (“Servant”), Tawfeek Barhom (“Mary Magdalene”), Sonia Braga (“Kiss of the Spider Woman”), Ralph Ineson (“The Northman”), with Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”), and Bill Nighy (“Living”).The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson based on characters created by David Seltzer (“The Omen”), with a story by Ben Jacoby (“Bleed”) and a screenplay by Tim Smith & Arkasha Stevenson and Keith Thomas (“Firestarter”). The producers are David S. Goyer (“Hellraiser”) and Keith Levine (“The Night House”) and the executive producers are Tim Smith, Whitney Brown (“Rosaline”), and Gracie Wheelan.
