THE COMPLETELY MADE-UP ADVENTURES OF DICK TURPIN Exclusive Clip

I quite like a lager. And in this economy any lager will do.

We've got an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of the Apple TV+ comedy series, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, titled The Reddlehag. The Britcom has been rolling out on Apple TV+ weekly since the beginning of the month.

Now, I really cannot tell from the makeup but Jessica Hynes (Spaced, Shaun of the Dead) is listed as playing the titular character in this episode, and, well, if anyone were a Reddlehag by description alone this would be what I envision as a Reddlehag. Someone correct me if I'm wrong on this one.

Our own Peter has watched all six episodes and had this to say about the series in his review.

In an age of overblown, overproduced, overdone productions mounted for the small screen, it's quite refreshing to watch a silly little show about silly little people that doesn't take itself too seriously. It's like British TV of days gone by, in the days when shows like The Mighty Boosh brightened the nights during the 2000s, and then got off the stage before everyone tired of their exploits.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin airs every Friday on Apple TV+ for three more weeks.