Arrow Video Player in April: Sex, Drugs & Don Coscarelli. Not Together. That Would be Weird.

After the Easter chocolate coma subsides April will have fooled us and we can turn our attention to the fine programming that the folks at Arrow Video Player have in store for us.

First, we want to draw attention to the short film, Meat Friend, that our own Izzy Lee made. It's awesome and available to watch on the player from April 12th.

Family business done there is programming related to 420, released on April 20th. Phantasm director Don Coscarelli is on board for this month's Selects program. The month caps off with a 4K release of cult classic Basket Case.

All the programming is in the full announcement below.