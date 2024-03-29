Arrow Video Player in April: Sex, Drugs & Don Coscarelli. Not Together. That Would be Weird.
After the Easter chocolate coma subsides April will have fooled us and we can turn our attention to the fine programming that the folks at Arrow Video Player have in store for us.
First, we want to draw attention to the short film, Meat Friend, that our own Izzy Lee made. It's awesome and available to watch on the player from April 12th.
Family business done there is programming related to 420, released on April 20th. Phantasm director Don Coscarelli is on board for this month's Selects program. The month caps off with a 4K release of cult classic Basket Case.
All the programming is in the full announcement below.
ARROW Astounds with April Additions to Streaming ServiceApril 2024 Lineup AnnouncedApril 2024 Seasons:Regional Horror, Bad MagicDon Coscarelli Selects, Sick Filth Never DiesBlaze It, The Kids Aren't AlrightArrow Video is excited to announce the April 2024 lineup of their subscription-based ARROW platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland. Enjoy a selection of new titles, from carefully cultivated curations to shorts by new talent to deep dives into the tastes of filmmakers that changed the way we see the genre.Feature Presentations: April 2024 | ARROWThe Seasons launch April 5 with Regional Horror (UK/ IRE/ US/CA): A fascinating and fun thing happens when regular people decide to make a horror film outside of the Hollywood studio system. Utilizing purely the talents of themselves, family, friends and pretty much anyone who lives nearby and fits the bill, these 'regional horror' films fuse outsider art, a rebellious nature and a lack of any oversight to create some truly unique and terrifying films that never go where you would expect!Titles Include: Regional Bloodshed, Dark August, The Driller Killer.Also on April 5 you can also listen to the first of six more episodes of the Arrow Video Podcast with Sam and Dan to join ARROW, where they discuss the delights of David Lynch’s oft-maligned sci-fi epic Dune (1984), and the kaiju carnage of Gamera: Guardian of the Universe.On April 12, ARROW casts a spell with Bad Magic (UK/IRE/US/CA).In Bad Magic, illusion and wizardry brings forth terror, bloodshed and even some brutal beatdowns. So, hit play on one of these bewitching bangers and let's all say the magic word together: "Abracadabr-ARGH!".Titles Include: Wizard of Gore, The End of Man, The Boxer's Omen.Also on April 12, ARROW continues its commitment to showcasing short films from acclaimed talent, with a new quartet of appetizer sized horror.Arm (UK/IRE/US/CAN): After the break-up of her relationship, Katharine finds herself alone and miserable in the middle of the pandemic. With isolation madness taking hold, she buys herself a companion - a boyfriend pillow. It’s an impulse purchase she may come to regret.Meat Friend (UK/IRE/US/CAN): Nominated for a 2023 Fangoria Chainsaw Award for Best Short Film. An ex-con, sentient pile of hamburger meat (voiced by Steve Johanson) teaches after-school lessons to a child (Marnie McKendry) in this absurdist comedic short film directed by festival favorite Izzy Lee.BLEEP! (UK/IRE/US/CAN): Jason and Clara are stuck in a rut. They have the same argument every single night, their relationship is on the brick of dying. One particular night they awake to a strange bleep. Determined to find the mysterious sound they search the house.Bad Acid (UK/IRE/US/CAN): A wild exploration of the realm where ego, fitness and vanity collide.On April 15, peek into the tastes of the man behind Phantasm and The Beastmaster with Don Coscarelli Selects (UK/IRE/US/CA).Independent filmmaker Don Coscarelli is best known for the Phantasm films. Phantasm and its successful sequels spawned a rabid cult of fans around the world, alongside his other enduring works, The Beastmaster, Bubba Ho-Tep and John Dies at the End.Titles Include: Basket Case, The Woman, The Crazies.On April 19, Sister Filth returns once more to shepherd you away from the deviant delights that drip from the very pores of this sick and sinful streaming service.Sick Filth Never Dies (UK/ IRE/ US/CA): Worry not, my children, for I have taken it upon myself to cloister all of the worst offenders that could corrupt you the most within this collection, safe from perverted prying eyes. Now, you wouldn't dare disobey me and watch any of these corrupt and disgusting films, would you?Titles Include: Behind Convent Walls, The Awakening of the Beast, A Serbian Film.Also on April 19, Sam, Dan and Shea return with more episodes of the ARROW Podcast (UK/IRE/US/CAN) to discuss horror favorites Phantasm, Hellraiser, and Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, and the off-the-scale martial arts horror of The Boxer’s Omen.On April 20, what else can subscribers do except Blaze It (UK/IRE/US/CA)!Full of far-out 420 fun and hazy horror, kick back and Blaze It with this carefully rolled collection.Titles Include: Reefer Madness, Bad Acid, The Hooked Generation.The Kids Aren't Alright (UK/ IRE/ US/CA) on April 26.The youth is revolting in this collection of tearaway teens, chilling children and killer kids.Titles Include: Hell High, The Child, The Snake Girl and the Silver-Haired Witch.The lineup wraps up, rather appropriately, on April 30 with Basket Case - 4K (UK/IRE/US/CAN).The feature debut of director Frank Henenlotter (Frankenhooker, Brain Damage), 1982's Basket Case is a riotous and blood-spattered "midnight movie" experience, now presented for the first time ever in glorious 4K.
