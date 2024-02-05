UNFRIENDING Exclusive Clip: Canadian Dark Comedy Opening in U.S. Starting March 8th

Toronto filmmaking duo, The Butler Brothers (Jason & Brett), are preparing their first U.S. theatrical release, a dark comedy called Unfriending.

It is set to open in Los Angeles at the Laemmle Glendale on March 8th, 2024. Additional cities are slated as part of the film's national expansion. We have a exclusive, and particularly cruel, clip to share with you today. Check it out, along with some exclusive stills, down below.