UNFRIENDING Exclusive Clip: Canadian Dark Comedy Opening in U.S. Starting March 8th
Toronto filmmaking duo, The Butler Brothers (Jason & Brett), are preparing their first U.S. theatrical release, a dark comedy called Unfriending.
It is set to open in Los Angeles at the Laemmle Glendale on March 8th, 2024. Additional cities are slated as part of the film's national expansion. We have a exclusive, and particularly cruel, clip to share with you today. Check it out, along with some exclusive stills, down below.
Unfriending is a dark comedy of manners about a group of friends that host a 'life intervention' for the outcast of the group to convince him to commit suicide and make the world a better place.
