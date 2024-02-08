THE OMICRON KILLER Official Trailer Premiere: Bai Ling, Felissa Rose And Lynn Lowry Star in Indie Slasher

We have the official trailer premiere for Jeff Knite's indie slasher flick, The Omicron Killer.

Take a look for yourselves down below. It's a hodge podge of slasher violence and sleaze, cops and pandemic cults, everything a growing boy or girl needs in a balanced horror diet. At the very least looks like escapist fun for all.

Starring cult actresses Bai Ling, Felissa Rose, and Lynn Lowry, The Omicron Killer will have its world premiere in Santa Monica, CA, on February 22nd.

A copycat serial killer, killing his last victim on the anniversary of the death of the original killer, decides to retire from his life of murder. But his retirement doesn’t last for long. Attacked by vicious thugs, left severely wounded and hospitalized, The Omicron Killer returns, hellbent on vengeance as he embarks on a new reign of terror! Writer-Director Jeff Knite’s The Omicron Killer unites international movie star Bai Ling (The Crow, Dumplings), “Scream Queen” Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp, Terrifier 2), and Legendary actress Lynn Lowry (George Romero’s The Crazies, David Cronenberg’s Shivers) in a high-octane, terror-filled tale of suspense. The film also features Impractical Jokers’ Rob Emmer as never seen before. Co-written by Knite with Paugh Shadow, who also plays the title character, the film is executive produced by Richard Bernstein and Stream producer Chris Guttadaro, along with Chris Lazzaro, former producer at Fuzz On The Lens productions (Stream, Terrifier 2, Terrifier 3). The Omicron Killer is produced by Dark Knites Entertainment & Shadow Films and distributed by BayView Entertainment.

The following information is for all confirmed screenings so far.