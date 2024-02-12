SILENCE OF THE PREY: Social Justice-Themed Horror to Open The Golden State Film Festival

Our friends at The Horror Collective have sent along news that one of their acquisitions, the social justice-themed horror flick, Silence of the Prey, will open the 8th annual Golden State Film Festival on Friday, February 23rd. Not only is it the opener but this will be the movie's world premiere as well.

In a desperate bid to secure a future for her child, an undocumented immigrant mother takes a caretaker job. Unbeknownst to her, the elderly man conceals a horrifying truth.

Silence of the Prey is the directorial debut of Karyna Kudzina (or, Karina Bezell, depending where you look) who co-directed with Michael Vaynberg. She also stars and produced the horror flick with her co-star, production partner and real-life partner, Monte Bezell. Den Tolmor also produced. We do not believe they're related to Karyna or Monte.

If you're interested in seeing Silence of the Prey at Golden State Film Festival there is a link in the announcement below. Do yourselves a favor and do not look it up on IMDB until afterwards as I fear the synopsis on the page will given away a key plot point.