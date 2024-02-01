Screambox in February: 3-HEADED SHARK ATTACK, HERE FOR BLOOD, And More

Tricephalic animals are real jerks. You would be too if you were born with three heads and three opinions, all, the, time. Horror icon Danny Trejo, Karrueche Tran, and WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam are going to find out for themselves in, 3-Headed Shark Attack, the first offering of the new month from the folks at Screambox.

That will be joined by the third season of The Dead Hour this Friday. The following week, wrestling-fueled horror-comedy Here for Blood and psychological thriller Waking Nightmare. The rest of the mix includes found footage, queer horror, heavy metal horror and a giallo homage.

Everything you need to know about Screambox's lineup this month is below.