Screambox in February: 3-HEADED SHARK ATTACK, HERE FOR BLOOD, And More
Tricephalic animals are real jerks. You would be too if you were born with three heads and three opinions, all, the, time. Horror icon Danny Trejo, Karrueche Tran, and WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam are going to find out for themselves in, 3-Headed Shark Attack, the first offering of the new month from the folks at Screambox.
That will be joined by the third season of The Dead Hour this Friday. The following week, wrestling-fueled horror-comedy Here for Blood and psychological thriller Waking Nightmare. The rest of the mix includes found footage, queer horror, heavy metal horror and a giallo homage.
Everything you need to know about Screambox's lineup this month is below.
SCREAMBOX has revealed the new films that are joining the horror streaming service in February, including Here for Blood, 3-Headed Shark Attack, Waking Nightmare, and Everybody Dies by the End.More heads means more dead when 3-Headed Shark Attack swims onto SCREAMBOX on February 2. From the producers of Sharknado, the creature feature stars horror icon Danny Trejo, Daytime Emmy winner Karrueche Tran, and WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam.The third and final season of The Dead Hour joins the previous two seasons on SCREAMBOX February 2. A mysterious late-night radio host delves into a different horrifying tale in each of the horror anthology's 12 binge-worthy episodes.SCREAMBOX Original wrestling-fueled horror-comedy Here for Blood invades select theaters and SCREAMBOX on February 9. Shawn Roberts (Resident Evil franchise) stars in the gory throwback to video store staples of the ‘80s and '90s alongside the voice of Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider.Discover how far you'd go for the ones you love when Waking Nightmare hits SCREAMBOX on February 9. '80s icons Diane Franklin (Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure), David Naughton (An American Werewolf in London), and Jamison Newlander (The Lost Boys) star in the psychological thriller.Found footage fans have three offerings to look forward to this month: Everybody Dies by the End, a mockumentary about a cult director's deadly final movie; Bodom, in which a pair of amateur journalists investigate Finland's notorious Lake Bodom murders; and Perfect Horror, which follows a film production in one of China's most haunted locations.Other February highlights include: queer serial killer thriller LGBT: Lethal Gay Butcher of Terror; '70s-set giallo homage Discopath; heavy metal horror Death Metal; backwoods cannibal horror Dismal; provocative Japanese thriller Frantic; UK paranormal investigation series Lost Souls; extra cheesy indie anthology Creepy Tales of Pizza and Gore; and shot-on-video satire Psycho Paul's Film Festival.Start screaming now with SCREAMBOX on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Prime Video, Roku, YouTube TV, Samsung, Comcast, Cox, and Screambox.com.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.