ROSARIO: First Look at Felipe Vargas' Debut Horror

Rosario (Emeraude Toubia), a successful stockbroker on Wall Street, is forced to spend the night with the body of her estranged grandmother Griselda who has abruptly died. While waiting for the ambulance and her father Oscar (José Zúñiga) to arrive, a heavy snowstorm locks her inside Griselda’s apartment, surrounded by unfriendly neighbors including the watchful Joe (David Dastmalchian). As the night endlessly stretches on, twisted and menacing supernatural forces that have possessed Griselda’s corpse begin their assault on Rosario. Now the target of a deadly family curse that spans generations, Rosario must battle everything she knows about her past to save herself and her soul in a desperate attempt to break the evil.

We have your first look of Emeraude Toubia in Felipe Vargas' debut feature horror film, Rosario. The 'high-concept' horror film is heading into post after filming in Bogota, Colombia and New York, USA. Alan Trezza (We Summon the Darkness, Joe Dante’s Burying the Ex) wrote the screenplay.

Vargas made an impression here back in 2020 with his short film Milk Teeth that played in the Small Guage Trauma program at Fantasia that Summer. Our own Izzy wrote in her summary, "Milk Teeth blew me away with its del Toro-esque… everything. Not only is it a period piece at a boy’s orphanage, there’s a gruesome tooth fairy monster that both gives and takes away. Incredible production and art design, direction, creature effects, and cinematography. Vargas is exceptionally talented and I expect to hear a whole lot more from and about him in the future".

Emeraude Toubia (“Shadowhunters” “With Love”) takes the lead with fan favorite David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer, Dune), José Zúñiga (Twilight, The Dark Tower), Diana Lein (“Fear the Walking Dead”), Emilia Faucher (Coda) and Paul Ben-Victor (The Irishman).

Worldwide sales are handled by Highland Film Group who has been presenting Rosario to buyer at EFM.