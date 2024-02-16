RAPTUS: First Trailer And Poster For A.I. Sci-Fi Thriller

The film is being presented to buyers at EFM by our friends at Raven Banner this week. Check out the trailer down below.

Take a look at the official trailer and poster for this new A.I. Sci-Fi thriller, RAPTUS, the latest feature from writer-director Bennet De Brabandere (The Christmas Spirit, Salvation). Sarah (Ksenia Solo) is attacked one morning while on her daily run. One year later her therapist suggests a “comfort” robot to help desensitize her to her uncontrolled flashbacks. The android, called RAPTUS (Nolan Gerard Funk), is soon delivered. As her treatment begins to plateau, Sarah continues to push her relationship with RAPTUS until things spiral out of control and she must rely on every resource at her disposal to survive.

Ksenia Solo (Orphan Black, Black Swan) stars alongside Nolan Gerard Funk (The Flight Attendant, The Canyons).

Raven Banner is representing the film for world sales/distribution and will introduce RAPTUS to buyers in Berlin at the European FIlm Market.