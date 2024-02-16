LA NUEVA (The Newcomer): 2023's Horror Short Film of the Year? It Just Might be...

For your consideration.

Let us say that Horror Short Film of the Year were something that was officially awarded by globally recognized group of our peers. Then we say that the honor was awarded to the horror short that accumulated the most festival stops during the year, combined with the most awards, we’re talking volume here. Iván Villamel and Raúl Cerezo’s La Nueva (aka The Newcomer) would certainly make a strong case for being awarded that honor for 2023.

So, officially that award doesn’t exist but even in name it is something you have to consider for La Nueva. The short film from the director of Mr. Dentonn and co-written by one of the writer-directors of La Pasajera (The Passenger) and Viejos (The Elderly) reached more than two hundred and fifty festival stops during it’s festival run in 2023. During that time it accumulated more than one hundred international awards.

That’s, a lot.

What started at Sitges in October, 2022, is still going strong into 2024. It's last stop in 2023 was at Bloodstained Indie Film Festival: Scifi Horror Action in Japan. So far this year had stops at Horror Island Film fest in Spain, FIXION in Chile, Muestra de Cortometrajes de Terror y Fantasis in Mexico and Carcosian Film Night in Belgium.

Villamel says there are still more dates to come. Perhaps it will make an appearance at a festival stop near you. Check out the teaser, one more time, down below.