Kier-La Janisse to Adapt & Direct KILLING FOR CULTURE Doc For Severin Films

It was announced today that Severin Films has optioned the adaptation rights to Killing For Culture, the cult classic nonfiction exploration of death on film written by David Kerekes and David J. Slater. Slated to adapt and direct the feature is Kier-La Janisse, whose Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror won the SXSW Midnighters award in 2021 and remains one of the greatest documentaries about film of the last couple of decades.

A tireless researcher with a unique point of view that lends itself to deep readings, Janisse's involvement in this project seems like a perfect fit. Her work compiling Severin's The Sensual World of Black Emanuelle, is a high water mark for home video, which follows on her impressive publishing work including her own seminal text, House of Psychotic Women, and editing numerous other nonfiction books on film.

Her career with Severin began in 2018 in editing supplemental materials for their releases and quickly evolved to documentary filmmaking with Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched. She is currently working on those projects as well as acquisitions for the cult home video label in addition to this latest project. Executive producing Killing for Culture is Severin co-founder, David Gregory, who praised Janisse and her enthusiasm as critical to the project:

"Kier-La’s passion for film across all genres remains unmatched, her unique insight and skills will further hone and expand the sharp edges of what Severin Films brings to entertainment."

No timeline has yet been announced for the project, but Janisse's previous work has us very excited for the possibilities.