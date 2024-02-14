BLOOD STAR: Poster And Trailer For Indie Road Trip From Hell

Everyone's flying out to swinging Berlin this week to take part in the annual European Film Market. Our friends at Raven Banner have let us know that they're representing Lawrence Jacomelli’s feature debut Blood Star at the market.

Blood Star is Jacomelli's feature debut. He produced and co-wrote the screenplay with George Kelly, based off a story written by Victoria Hinks Taylor. John Schwab plays the malevolent sheriff. Newcomer Britni Camacho plays his highway-bound prey.