BLOOD STAR: Poster And Trailer For Indie Road Trip From Hell
Everyone's flying out to swinging Berlin this week to take part in the annual European Film Market. Our friends at Raven Banner have let us know that they're representing Lawrence Jacomelli’s feature debut Blood Star at the market.
Blood Star is Jacomelli's feature debut. He produced and co-wrote the screenplay with George Kelly, based off a story written by Victoria Hinks Taylor. John Schwab plays the malevolent sheriff. Newcomer Britni Camacho plays his highway-bound prey.
Raven Banner has acquired Lawrence Jacomelli’s feature debut Blood Star, in which a young woman must play a deadly game of cat and mouse with a crooked sheriff if she ever wants to leave the desert alive.The film stars John Schwab (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) and newcomer Britni Camacho. The film was produced by Lawrence Jacomelli, Victoria Hinks Taylor, and Zaina Tibi. The story was written by Victoria Hinks Taylor and the screenplay by Lawrence Jacomelli, and George Kelly.Raven Banner will be introducing the film to distributors in Berlin at the European FIlm Market.
Blood Star - EFM Trailer from Raven Banner on Vimeo.
