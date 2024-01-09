THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU: Stand Alone STAR WARS Movie Goes Into Production This Year

Lucasfilm has announced that a stand alone Star Wars film, The Mandalorian & Grogu, will go into production this year.

The Mandalorian and Grogu are embarking on a new adventure—to movie theaters. Directed by Jon Favreau, and produced by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni, this new chapter in the Mandalorian and Grogu’s journey will go into production in 2024. “I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting,” Favreau shared. Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm, added, “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.” “The Mandalorian & Grogu” will lead Lucasfilm’s ongoing feature-development slate, which includes films helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold and Dave Filoni, who is also currently developing “Ahsoka” Season 2, among those in the works.

Lucasfilm has had a tough go getting movies up and running after the Skywalker Saga ended in 2019. The franchise found life in streaming with The Mandalorian being its key cash cow to this point. While we wait to find out what will happen with the three films previously announced - the dawn of the Jedi, the return of Rey, and a story set in the New Republic - given the popularity and cultural presence of The Mandalorian we are fairly confident that this one will see the silver screen. for sure.

The little throw away comment at the end there, "... and Dave Filoni, who is also currently developing "Ahsoka" Season 2..." should have fans of the series very excited.