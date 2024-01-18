BLUMHOUSE'S COMPENDIUM OF HORROR: Horror Docuseries Coming to Hollywood Suite

Hey, Canadian horror fans, Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror, five-part documentary series and restrospective of the horror genre, is coming to Hollywood Suite in February.

Narrated by horror icon Robert Englund the series features a who's who of the genre. The series features filmmakers from John Carpenter, Karyn Kusma and Kevin Smith, to stars like Jamie Lee Curtis, Bruce Campbell and Tobin Bell.

The series starts broadcasting on Hollywood Suite on February 1st. Find episode descriptions and dates in the announcement below.

Hollywood Suite will send a chill down your spine this winter with the exclusive Canadian premiere of Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror, narrated by horror icon Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street). The five-part documentary series is the definitive retrospective on the horror genre from the company regarded as the driving force in the horror renaissance and will premiere on Thursday, February 1 at 9pm ET, with new episodes airing weekly. All episodes will be available to stream on Hollywood Suite On Demand beginning February 1.

Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror revisits the shocks and scares of iconic horror movie moments from the 1930s until today. Featuring insights from the most influential names in genre including directors John Carpenter (Halloween, The Thing) and Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body), scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis, Evil Dead leading man Bruce Campbell, Saw star Tobin Bell and Blumhouse’s own Jason Blum, each episode examines how these quintessential films have revealed and reflected the real-life scares of the world.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Blumhouse to bring another compelling premium horror series to Canadian fans,” said Sharon Stevens, Vice President, Programming, Hollywood Suite. “As the driving force in the space for the past two decades, Blumhouse has set the standard for horror in mainstream culture and we can’t think of a better fit to dive into the history of the genre.”

Jason Blum, Mary Lisio, Ryan Turek, Jeremy Gold, Michael Wright and Jill Burkhart executive produced the series, which is distributed worldwide by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

This season’s episodes include:

Episode 1 – American Monsters

Premieres February 1 at 9pm ET

In the 1930s, iconic monsters such as Universal’s Dracula and Frankenstein, followed by the Invisible Man, the Wolf Man, and others, launched a horror renaissance when they were reintroduced to moviegoing audiences, offering a shared escape from real-world anxieties of the post-war world and the Great Depression.

Episode 2 – Atomic Nightmares

Premieres February 8 at 9pm ET

During World War II and the years following, people’s anxieties evolved, and the terror of monsters transformed to fears around unchecked science, nuclear annihilation, and communism (aka “the Red Scare”). Horror filmmakers responded with legendary films like Invasion of the Body Snatchers and The Blob.

Episode 3 – Unholy Dreams

Premieres February 15 at 9pm ET

The 1960s and 70s were defined by profound changes in cultural norms. Horror films of the era reflected the real and intangible change a younger generation demanded. A new generation of auteur horror filmmakers pushed the envelope with films like Halloween, Carrie, Rosemary’s Baby, and The Exorcist.

Episode 4 – Relentless Evil

Premieres February 22 at 9pm ET

In the 1980s, 24-hour cable news exposed audiences to seemingly exploitative news, dominated by serial killers and the threat of a new mysterious disease, suggesting new modern terrors. Audiences embraced iconic slashers like Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees, and vampire films saw a resurgence. By the 1990s, as Gen X audiences’ taste in horror evolved, Wes Craven took screams to the next level.

Episode 5 – A New Horror

Premieres February 29 at 9pm ET

In the final episode, the emergence of cellphones and other new technologies in the 2000s exposed us to new and perpetual terrors. Inventive horror filmmakers adapted, and seminal films like The Blair Witch Project opened new doors. And then Blumhouse reinvented the genre with new nightmares.

In addition to all five episodes of Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror, Hollywood Suite will also have many of the iconic films featured in the series available to stream including Friday the 13th (1980), A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), Scream (1996), The Babadook (2012), The Purge (2013), and Get Out (2017).