WANTED MAN Trailer: Check Out Dolph Lundgren's New Action Film Next Month

Johansen (Lundgren) is an aging detective, whose outdated policing methods have given the department a recent public relations problem. To save his job, he is sent to Mexico to extradite a female witness (Villa) to the murders of two DEA agents. Once there, he finds not only his old opinions challenged, but that bad hombres on both sides of the border are now gunning for him and his witness.

Dolph Lundgren's latest action flick, Wanted Man - also written and directed by the action icon - is coming to theaters, On Demand and Digital on January 19, 2024.

We were promised a trailer late last week and here we are. Check it out below.

Wanted Man also stars Kelsey Grammer and Christina Villa. Lundgren co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Worth.