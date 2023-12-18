STAR WARS (ANANGONG MIIGAADING), A NEW HOPE: An Ojibwe Version to Become Only Second Indigenous Version of Franchise Starter

A cool bit of news for Star Wars fans here in Canada. The Dakota Ojibway Tribal Council (DOTC) and the University of Manitoba announced today that they have an alliance with Disney/Lucasfilm to create an official Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe) version of Star Wars: A New Hope.

The spark of this project began in 2021, when Dougald Lamont, former Member of the Legislative Assembly for St. Boniface, reached out to Pablo Hidalgo, a former Winnipegger and Lucasfilm executive, to see whether it would be possible to get Star Wars officially translated into an Indigenous language. “I thought if Star Wars could be translated into Navajo, they might be interested in doing another language as well,” said Dougald Lamont. “And while I’ve never met Pablo Hidalgo, Winnipeg being Winnipeg, we have several friends in common, so I e-mailed him. A couple of weeks later, I got an e-mail back from Michael Kohn. I was over the moon – over two moons! I immediately reached out to another friend and Star Wars fan, Maeengan Linklater at DOTC, and that got the ball rolling.”

There are eleven Indigenous languages spoken here in Canada. Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe), of the Algonquian laguages, is the the third most commonnly spoken. It is also spoken in parts of the U.S. which lent to its appeal when considering which Indigenous language was next in line to get the Star Wars treatment.

A New Hope has been translated and localized into more than 50 languages. This new version joins the Navjo version created in 2013 as the only Indigenous language versions of Star Wars films.

The official announcement follows. Auditions for voice actors are expected to take place next year in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. For more information, please visit https://starwarsojibwe.com/