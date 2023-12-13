OUT OF DARKNESS Trailer: Stone Age Horror Opens Feb 9th

A small boat reaches the shores of a raw and desolate landscape. A group of six have struggled across the narrow sea to find a new home. They are starving, desperate, and living 45,000 years ago. First they must find shelter, and they strike out across the tundra wastes towards the distant mountains that promise the abundant caves they need to survive. But when night falls, anticipation turns to fear and doubt as they realize they are not alone. Terrifying sounds suggest something monstrous at large in this landscape, something that could kill or steal them away. As relationships in the group fracture, the determination of one young woman reveals the terrible actions taken to survive.

Andrew Cumming's UK stone age horror, Out of Darkness, is coming to theaters on February 9, 2024. The trailer debuted today, check it out down below.

Out of Darkness stars Safia Oakley-Green, Kit Young, Chuku Modu, Iola Evans, Arno Lüning, and Luna Mwezi.

Interesting bit of trivia before we go, for all you anthropology nerds. The 'Tola' language spoken in Out of Darkness was created for the film. It is loosely based on Basque, which has origins in Spain and France. It is the last surviving Paleo-European language spoken indigenously in Europe.