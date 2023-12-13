MILLER'S GIRL Trailer: Jenna Ortega And Martin Freeman Star in Psychological Thriller This January

A talented young writer (Jenna Ortega) embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher (Martin Freeman) assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web. As lines blur and their lives intertwine, professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear.

Jade Halley Bartlett's debut feature film, the psychological thriller Miller's Girl, comes out in theaters on January 26th, 2024. The official trailer dropped earlier today, you can check it out below.

We are big fans of Bartlett's leading man, Martin Freeman, and the world is an even bigger fan of their leading actress, it-girl Jenna Ortega.

Miller's Girl looks to be one of those thrillers when a budding and inappropriate relationship builds to a dramatic or tragic conclusion. However, there is something of note in the production, something cool and stylish that may make it worth checking out when it arrives in the new year.

You know, for the art of it.