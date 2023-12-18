Boutique Startup Celluloid Dreams Brings Giallo THE CASE OF THE BLOODY IRIS to Blu-ray And 4K UHD

Here's one for fans of preserving their favorite Giallo films on physical media, and getting them in the best version possible. A new boutique startup, Celluloid Dreams (no relation to the French production and distribution company), have announced their debut title of restorations, Giuliano Carnimeo’s The Case of the Bloody Iris.

Presented for the first time ever in 4K UHD Celluloid Dreams will release The Case of the Bloody Iris next April. The release will feature both the original Italian and English dub and a mix of old bonus featues and newly created ones for this release. It is a must have for Giallo fans.

All the details about the movie and this special release can be found in the announcement below. We have also included a teaser and traielr from a different source in case you're not famliar with The Case of the Bloody Iris.