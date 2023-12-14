BEVERLY HILL COP: AXEL F Trailer: Eddie Murphy And Co. Return For Long-Awaited Third Sequel

Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

This one's for hitting that nostalgia button right on its head. The first two Beverly Hills Cop movies are peak 80s action comedy cinema; the first was directed by Martin Brest (Midnight Run) and the second was directed by the legendary Tony Scott (The Hunger, Top Gun). Part III gets a pass.

It was a time of peak Eddie Murphy as well. Hardly anyone else was as big as Murphy during that time. His comedy special Eddie Murphy: Delirous had come out the year before the first chapter. He already starred in comedy hits 48 Hours and Trading Places earlier in the decade. Yep, next to no one was bigger than Eddie Murphy in those days.

So, if you're of a certain vintage you'll start getting all those warm touchie feelies as you watch this trailer for the fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie, Axel F. The appearances of Judge Reinhold and John Ashton right at the very end also scratch that nostalgiac itch.

Thirty years after the third film Netflix will stream Axel F globally next Summer. It was directed by Mark Molloy, making it his feature film debut(?).