SVALTA: Filming Wraps on New Horror Starring Nick Frost And Aisling Bea, From NEW KIDS TURBO's Steffen Haars

We'd caught wind of Svalta some time ago, while in casual conversation with our lord and master Todd. Word was then that Nick Frost was galavanting around Europe shooting a batch of genre pics and that one of them involved Steffen Haars from the New Kids Turbo gang.

Duly impressed that XYZ Films was involved in a project with someone from New Kids and Nick Frost we did not know at the time that one of our favorite comediennes Aisling Bea was also involved.

Nick Frost wrote the script for Svalta, which... "follows a family on their summer vacation to a remote island where they discover a serial killer is on the loose. Unfortunately for them the locals have no interest in helping the stranded family. The title is taken from the name of the fictional island".

We might gleam more about Svalta in more conversations with Todd later on but for now we have the official announcement below.