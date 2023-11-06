SVALTA: Filming Wraps on New Horror Starring Nick Frost And Aisling Bea, From NEW KIDS TURBO's Steffen Haars
We'd caught wind of Svalta some time ago, while in casual conversation with our lord and master Todd. Word was then that Nick Frost was galavanting around Europe shooting a batch of genre pics and that one of them involved Steffen Haars from the New Kids Turbo gang.
Duly impressed that XYZ Films was involved in a project with someone from New Kids and Nick Frost we did not know at the time that one of our favorite comediennes Aisling Bea was also involved.
Nick Frost wrote the script for Svalta, which... "follows a family on their summer vacation to a remote island where they discover a serial killer is on the loose. Unfortunately for them the locals have no interest in helping the stranded family. The title is taken from the name of the fictional island".
We might gleam more about Svalta in more conversations with Todd later on but for now we have the official announcement below.
XYZ, WAYWARD WRAP HORROR ‘SVALTA’ STARRING NICK FROST, AISLING BEA, SEBASTIAN CROFT AND MAISIE AYRESXYZ Films, Wayward Entertainment, and Resolute Films have wrapped production on the horror film SVALTA starring Nick Frost (SHAUN OF THE DEAD, HOT FUZZ) and Aisling Bea (THIS WAY UP) and directed by Steffen Haars (NEW KIDS TURBO). The film was shot in Tampere, Finland, with post-production now underway in the United Kingdom.SVALTA, written by Nick Frost, follows a family on their summer vacation to a remote island where they discover a serial killer is on the loose. Unfortunately for them the locals have no interest in helping the stranded family. The title is taken from the name of the fictional island.Sebastian Croft (HOW TO DATE BILLY WALSH, HEARTSTOPPER) and newcomer Maisie Ayres round out the lead cast alongside Frost and Bea.Frost is best known for his roles in SHAUN OF THE DEAD, HOT FUZZ, THE WORLD’S END, and PAUL. He most recently has been seen in FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY, HBO’s THE NEVERS and CBS’s WHY WOMEN KILL.BAFTA-award-winning Aisling Bea is an established actor, writer and stand-up comedian in the UK and her native Ireland. She has been making a name for herself in the States with starring roles in the likes of Living With Yourself with Paul Rudd on Netflix, Home Sweet Home Alone for Disney Plus and her award winning show This Way Up on Hulu which she wrote and starred in alongside Sharon Horgan and Tobias Menzies. She was the lead this summer in Greatest Days - a theatre release musical film now available on Amazon Prime.Svalta is produced by Lee Kim for Resolute Films, John Hegeman for Wayward Entertainment, Nick Spicer and Aram Tertzakian for XYZ, Nick Frost, and, co-produced by Richard Kondal for Big Safari, with executive producers Vince Totino of Wayward Entertainment and Patrick Fischer of Creativity Capital.The film is financed by XYZ in collaboration with IPR.VC, along with additional financing from Creativity Media, with tax incentives and support from Business Finland, Business Tampere and the City of Tampere.Current XYZ titles include Atom Egoyan’s TIFF selection SEVEN VEILS starring Amanda Seyfried, ASH starring Eiza González and Aaron Paul and directed by Flying Lotus, the Netflix Original HAVOC, directed by Gareth Evans and starring Tom Hardy and Forrest Whitaker and DANIELA FOREVER directed by Nacho Vigalondo and starring Henry Golding and Beatrice Grannó. Recent releases include BLACKBERRY released by IFC Films, the Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead film SOMETHING IN THE DIRT which premiered at Sundance 2022, and the Nick Cassavetes film GOD IS A BULLET, staring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Maika Monroe. The company’s classic titles include THE RAID franchise, 2017 Sundance winner I DON'T FEEL AT HOME IN THIS WORLD ANYMORE, Panos Cosmatos' psychedelic revenge thriller MANDY, and Karyn Kusama’s THE INVITATION.
