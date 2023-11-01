FROM.BEYOND: Watch Fredrik Hana's Experimental Sci-fi Horror

It's life Jim, but not as we know it.

True, that line above was never spoken in ST:TOS but it still holds water here. What if alien life was not little green men from Mars or Roswell Greys but something biologically more terrifying to look at?

We have been long, long time fans of Fredrik Hana's work. The Norwegian filmmaker never ceases to amaze us and disturb our senses with their short film work. They are back with another film, their award-wnning 2022 short, From.Beyond.

From.Beyond is an experimental short film consisting of different perspectives, referencing genres like science fiction, horror and found footage, a kaleidoscope vision portraying mankind's first meeting with alien life. What would be our first step in dealing with the unknown? What would be the last?

When we were asked to share From.Beyond with you today Hana's latest short was described to us as, "... like if Gaspar Noe and Harmony Korine’s bastard love child made an alien invasion film". It's part experimental, part faux-doc, part body and sci-fi horror, uh, it's a lot of things.

All of it makes up for a engrossing and unsettling experience. Totally worth your time.

Check it out below Hana's own words about their film.