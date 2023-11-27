Arrow Player in December: Happy Horror-days

Happy Horror-days from your friends at the Arrow player. In the final month of 2023 Arrow still has a few gems to share with you before the year is out.

Martial arts, Westerns and all manner of cult films await you next month. There will be two curated programs from Gala Avery and Travis Stevens as well. The cherry on top is a selection of titles from Japanese filmmaker Seijun Suzuki.

Check out the December lineup on the Arrow player down below.

ARROW Offers Classic and Cutting Edge Cult Cinema

December 2023 Lineup Announced

December 2023 Seasons:

Happy Horror-days!,

﻿Gala Avary Selects Vol. II,

No Sense and No Money: The Seijun Suzuki Collection,

Travis Stevens Selects

Arrow Video is excited to announce the December 2023 lineup of their subscription-based ARROW platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland.

ARROW rings in the Holiday Season December 1 the best way they know how: Happy Horror-days! (UK/IRE/US/CAN)!

Celebrate trying to survive the festive season with a collection of Cult films that are set around the holidays or are up to their knees in snow. Either way, there will be chills galore.

From everyone at ARROW, we wish you Happy Horror-days!

Titles Include: Holiday Fear, The Leech, Chill Factor.

Also on December 1, subscribers can enjoy some martial arts takedowns in a new double bill.

Once Upon a Chinese Hero Kickboxer (UK/IRE/US/CAN):

While master Wong Fei Hung is away traveling, the impulsive Lau Zhai (Yuen Biao), an initiate into Wong's kung fu school, begins wandering town. He soon allies with police chief Panther, in order to offer assistance in toppling an opium distribution ring.

Ninja Hunter (UK/IRE/US/CAN):

Wu Tang villain, Abbot White, wants to destroy the Shaolin monks and become a supreme martial artist. In order to do so, he teams up with a clan of Ninjas, led by three masters – gold lamé ninja, white mustachioed ninja and black ninja – and succeeds in destroying the Shaolin temple and most of its inhabitants. However, there are some survivors. It's their job to pass on the knowledge of the Shaolin finger jab to a new generation, who must defeat the ninjas and Abbott White, if peace and order is to be restored.

Gala Avary Selects Vol. II (UK/IRE/US/CAN): Gala Avary (producer of the Video Archives podcast and host of The Gala Show) invites you into the scene...

POV: It’s December 4th. You know what that means. It’s my birthday and you’re invited to my party! We’ve already been out to Finney’s Crafthouse for dinner and enjoyed cauliflower tacos and a Bavarian pretzel. Don’t forget the sweet potato fries! I’ve blown out 28 candles, plus one for good luck, and made my wish. Oh, you want to know what I wished for? It's bad luck to share so I’m keeping it to myself. Now that dinner’s over, it’s time for gifts — but wait! Just because it’s my birthday doesn’t mean you don’t get something too. Come on, unwrap it. It’s just what you wanted: 20 new ARROW Selects hand-picked by myself. Which one are you going to watch first?

Titles include (not available in all territories): Bloody Birthday, Lady Morgan’s Vengeance, The Initiation.

On December 15, dig into a cinematic holiday feast with No Sense and No Money: The Seijun Suzuki Collection (UK/IRE/US/CAN).

“I make movies that make no sense and no money”, Seijun Suzuki said of his own work, but what fun is ‘sense’ compared to surreal, unforgettable and influential Yakuza movies?

Although unappreciated at the time, especially by Nikkatsu, the studio that fired him after calling his masterpiece Branded To Kill “nonsense”, Suzuki left behind a legacy of work unlike any other. His films made indelible impressions on filmmakers such as Jim Jarmusch and Quentin Tarantino and ARROW are proud to present a curated Season in No Sense and No Money: The Seijun Suzuki Collection.

Titles Include: Eight Hours of Terror, The Boy Who Came Back, The Sleeping Beast Within.

Also on December 15, subscribers in every territory can enjoy a quartet of quests for revenge.

I Want Him Dead (UK/IRE/US/CAN): After his sister is kidnapped and murdered, a gunslinger's plans for vengeance involve assassinating two generals to prolong the Civil War.

The Four of the Apocalypse (UK/IRE/US/CAN): Four petty criminals, three men and a woman, wander through the trackless terrain of the Wild West Utah and are hounded by a sadistic bandit.

El Puro (UK/IRE/US/CAN): An alcoholic gunman, hunted down by five pitiless bounty hunters, is sheltered by a saloon dancer. When his enemies kill the girl the outlaw pulls himself together and faces his adversaries and takes his revenge in a final showdown. An interesting take on the reluctant gunfighter theme contains some truly surprising twists.

Wrath of the Wind (UK/IRE/US/CAN): This western is set in Valencia, Spain at the end of the 19th century, and stars Terence Hill as a close-mouthed gunslinger. The bad guy is the local landlord and aristocrat, who horribly abuses the laborers in his community.

On December 18, for ARROW's final Season of 2023, dive into the demented mind that brought A Wounded Fawn and Jakob's Wife to audiences.

Travis Stevens Selects (UK/IRE/US/CAN): The producer of Cheap Thrills, Jodorowsky's Dune, We Are Still Here, Buster's Mal Heart and more, shared: "It was a pleasure diving into the ARROW catalogue to pull together a selection of international films that cover everything from sex & violence, to haunted relationships, to tactile science fiction, to alt vampires, to how the hell did that movie ever get made? Basically, everything that makes cinema great, now streaming only on ARROW."

Titles Include: No, The Case Is Happy Resolved, Inferno of Torture, Shock.

As December comes to a close, ARROW invites subscribers to celebrate the New Year with some classic Chinese fight epics. Streaming December 29:

Five Fighters from Shaolin (UK/IRE/US/CAN): When a monk decides to leave his temple in order to defeat the Chinese Imperial Guards who brutally murdered is fellow monk, he collects five men and trains them to help him fight the guards and an old friend of his - a white-haired wizard.

The Leg Fighters (UK/IRE/US/CAN): Tan, a Northern Chinese kung fu expert, kills a man using his lethal boot work in self defence. He's then hired to train a bratty princess and her servant in kung fu. While, the brother of the man Tan killed is out for revenge and he'll get him at any cost.