THE G: Trailer, Artwork And Stills Released Ahead of World Premiere at Tallinn Black Nights

Karl R. Hearne's sophomore feature film, the thriller The G, will have its world premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival next month.Dale Dicky stars at the titular character, a retiree who exacts revenge on their corrupt legal guardian who robbed them of everything they owned.

The trailer, artwork and some stills have been sent along with the announcement. You will find the trailer and stills down below.

levelFILM has acquired all rights for Canadian distribtuion; we can look forward to seeing this some time in 2024.

A mysterious older woman seeks revenge on the corrupt legal guardian who destroyed her life

THE G, from writer/director Karl R. Hearne and 3Buck Productions, starring Dale Dickey (Hell or High Water, Winter’s Bone, True Blood) has been Officially Selected for the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. In competition, it will celebrate its World Premiere on November 11th.

In further news, levelFILM has acquired all rights for Canadian distribution with a release date scheduled for 2024.

Ann Hunter (aka “The G”, played by Dale Dickey) and her husband retired to an unnamed American suburb 10 years ago to be near his family. But one day out of the blue they are snatched from their home by a corrupt legal guardian who believes they have hidden wealth. Their home and assets are legally stripped from them and they are put in a prison-like “eldercare facility,” victims of an exploding old age industry. Trapped in a corrupt and terrifying system, THE G begins to show her true mettle as she and her loyal granddaughter fight to get them out... and get revenge on the people who did this.

A “winter-noir” based on real events/inspired by the filmmaker’s own family experience, THE G is an original portrait of a fierce older woman in the kind of role that a woman is rarely cast in. A highly atmospheric blend of suspense, dark humour, and moving human relationships that confronts age-related issues head on,THE G is driven by one astonishing main character, rivetingly portrayed by Dale Dickey, “One of Hollywood’s Great Scene-Stealers” (Vanity Fair, Fall 2022).

THE G also stars Romane Denis (True North, Slut in a Good Way), Roc Lafortune (Beastly, I’m Not There, Pluto Nash), Bruce Ramsay (Alive, Collateral Damage) and Jonathan Koensgen (FUBAR, Reacher (TV)).

The film is line-produced by José Lacelle (Enter The Void, Racer), edited by Arthur Tarnowski (Bestsellers, The Sacrifice Game) with music by Philippe Brault (The Fireflies are Gone, Maria Chapdelaine) and sound design by Pierre-Jules Audet (Arrival).

Writer/director Karl R. Hearne says, “This film is a “winter-noir” based on real-world elder scams, and inspired by my own grandmother’s story and character. It’s about a woman who- regardless of her age or situation- refuses to accept that her life is over. In a world where the elderly are frequently marginalised, neglected or abused, I think of this film as a revenge story against old age itself... old age being a condition that my grandmother once said she “would not tolerate.”

“At levelFILM, we strive to partner with talented creators and share their stories like this one to ensure they find their Canadian (and beyond!) audiences,” said Olivier Gauthier-Mercier, VP of Distribution at levelFILM. “THE G speaks to an unfortunately all-too-common human experience through incredible performances driven with heart.”

THE G will celebrate its World Premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival on November 11