Trailer For John Woo's SILENT NIGHT

At first, I had intended to wax on about how much John Woo’s filmography means to me and a lot of Anarchists but that would only keep you from scrolling down and witnessing a master at work.

Silent Night. EW had the exclusive yesterday and like good little soldiers we abided by the embargo and waited it out until it was our time to share it with you. If you have not already seen it then scroll down immediately to take in the trailer for Woo's silent action film,

Fifty years after his debut feature film, twenty years since his last American film, Woo has returned once again to blow shit up, blow shit up real good.