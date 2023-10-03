Trailer For John Woo's SILENT NIGHT
At first, I had intended to wax on about how much John Woo’s filmography means to me and a lot of Anarchists but that would only keep you from scrolling down and witnessing a master at work.
EW had the exclusive yesterday and like good little soldiers we abided by the embargo and waited it out until it was our time to share it with you. If you have not already seen it then scroll down immediately to take in the trailer for Woo's silent action film,Silent Night.
Fifty years after his debut feature film, twenty years since his last American film, Woo has returned once again to blow shit up, blow shit up real good.
The nonstop, action-packed thrill ride stars Joel Kinnaman (“The Killing”, RoboCop, Suicide Squad), with Catalina Sandino Moreno (Barbarians, “The Affair”), and Grammy award-winning musician and actor Scott Mescudi (aka “Kid Cudi”) in a revolutionary piece of filmmaking from legendary director Woo and the producer of John Wick. The gritty revenge tale follows a tormented father (Kinnaman) who witnesses his young son die when caught in a gang’s crossfire on Christmas Eve. While recovering from a wound that costs him his voice, he makes vengeance his life’s mission and embarks on a punishing training regimen in order to avenge his son’s death. Full of Woo’s signature style, Silent Night redefines the action genre with visceral, thrill-a-minute storytelling.With virtually no dialogue throughout the entire film (hence the film’s title, coupled with a Christmas Eve setting), SILENT NIGHT is, in a sense, a modern day silent film – mixing elements of A Quiet Place meets Peppermint meets Drive - into one insanely unexpected, immersive experience. Woo, the master of action, showcases Kinnaman’s intensely emotional acting chops and deftly balances a gripping core family story, before diving into a whirlwind of guns-a-blazing fight scenes and Fast and Furious-style car chases.SILENT NIGHT will open in theaters on December 1st, just in time for the holidays.
