IT'S A WONDERFUL KNIFE Trailer: World Premiere at Beyond Fest This Sunday

It's A Wonderful Knife is having its world premiere this Sunday at Beyond Fest. Previously Tyler MacIntyre's holiday horror slasheris having its world premiere this Sunday at Beyond Fest. Previously we got word out that it was picked up by RLJE Films and Shudder. So it was only a matter of time before the official trailer arrived. See down below.

Now, the trailer is here and we gotta ask, who does the killer's laundry? How do they get their whites so white? Those are some amazing laundering skills on top of all that killing. I drink one cup of grape juice and I'll never be able to where that particular shirt again.

A year after saving her town from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve, Winnie Carruthers’ life is less than wonderful — but when she wishes she’d never been born, she finds herself in a nightmare parallel universe and discovers that without her, things could be much, much worse. Now the killer is back, and she must team up with the town misfit to identify the killer and get back to her own reality. IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE by way of SCREAM.

It's A Wonderful Kife stars Cassandra Naud, Justin Long, Joel McHale, and Jane Widdop. Look for it in theaters on November 10th, 2023.