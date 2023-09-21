V/H/S/85: A New Trailer is Here For The Next Chapter in the Anthology Series

An ominous mixtape blends never before seen snuff footage with nightmarish newscasts and disturbing home video to create a surreal, analog mashup of the forgotten 80s.

The filmmakers for V/H/S/85, the latest chapter of the popular anthology series, are descending on Fantastic Fest as we speak. The world premiere is going on there before it starts streaming on Shudder on October 6th.

A new trailer was passed along this afternoon, like... well... VHS tapes with your favorite shows recorded on them. Except there are all manner of horror delights waiting for us. Check out the trailer below.

V/H/S/85 was directed by David Bruckner, Scott Derrickson, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Natasha Kermani, and Mike P. Nelson. Segments and the wrap around were written by Zoe Cooper, Evan Dickson, Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill, Mike P. Nelson, and Gigi Saul Guerrero.