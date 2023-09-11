THE GOLDSMITH: Vincenzo Ricchiuto's Home Invasion Horror on Digital Next Month

Vincenzo Ricchiuto's award-winning home-invasion horror flick, The Goldsmith, will arrive on DVD and VOD, and digital platforms on October 3rd. The Goldsmith will be distributed by Cinephobia Releasing.

I was on the jury at Grimmfest last year where we awarded the flick with its first award of the season, the Best Screenplay award. Well deserved.

Check out the trailer below the official announcement.