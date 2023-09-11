THE GOLDSMITH: Vincenzo Ricchiuto's Home Invasion Horror on Digital Next Month
Vincenzo Ricchiuto's award-winning home-invasion horror flick, The Goldsmith, will arrive on DVD and VOD, and digital platforms on October 3rd. The Goldsmith will be distributed by Cinephobia Releasing.
I was on the jury at Grimmfest last year where we awarded the flick with its first award of the season, the Best Screenplay award. Well deserved.
Check out the trailer below the official announcement.
Cinephobia Releasing is proud to announce the North American release of THE GOLDSMITH, a captivating home-invasion thriller with a bloody twist that offers plenty of violent fun. The debut feature from director Vincenzo Ricchiuto, and starring veteran Italian actor Giuseppe Pambieri and Stefania Casini (Suspiria), THE GOLDSMITH will arrive on DVD and VOD, digital platforms on October 3, with platforms including AppleTV, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu/Fandango, Vimeo, YouTube Movies, and Kino Now.“The Goldsmith is a horror film that screws with your expectations and delivers a gruesome, one would even say eye-popping, experience.” said Ray Murray, President of Cinephobia Releasing.THE GOLDSMITH follows childhood friends and now adult criminals, Stefano, Roberto and Arianna as they concoct a simple plan: break into an elderly couple’s home and find the valuables in the old man’s hidden jewelry workshop.But not this night and not this house, as the doddering couple prove to be not nearly as helpless as they may seem. Underneath those wrinkles and elderly facades are two totally deranged killers, intent on greeting their new houseguests in their own way. The thieves soon find themselves locked in a soundproof room, about to become guinea pigs for the couples mad experiments. They broke in, but can they survive long enough to break out?THE GOLDSMITH held its International Premiere at Grimmfest 2022, where it won Best Screenplay, and went on to have a healthy festival run and winning multiple awards including Screamfest 2022 (Winner: Best Special Effects, Best Make-up), Santiago Horror Film Festival (Winner: Best Sound Design),Terror in the Bay (Winner: Best Original Score),, and HorrorHaus Film Festival.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.