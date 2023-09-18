LAST STRAW Teaser: Alan Scott Neal's Horror Thriller to Premiere at Sitges
Alan Scott Neal's debut horror thriller Last Straw will have its world premiere at Sitges laster this month, followed by the North American premiere at Beyond Fest. The frist teaser has just been sent out. Check it out down below.
Part of me wishes that the LAST STRAW is literally the last plastic straw in the joint and Nancy uses it in the final kill, driving it into an eye of her assailant. Then she says, "NOW, we only have paper straws. Bitch!".
We will see how close I was once we have a chance to check it out.
LAST STRAW marks the directorial debut of Alan Scott Neal with a script by Taylor Sardoni, a raw & relentless twist on the home-invasion thriller, starring Jessica Belkin (American Horror Story), Jeremy Sisto (Thirteen, Clueless) and Taylor Kowalski (Snowfall).Set over one night in a dusty roadside diner, LAST STRAW follows Nancy (Belkin), a young waitress working alone on the late shift. As a series of chaotic events spiral out of control, Nancy finds herself in a fight for her life when she is terrorized by a group of masked assailants. No one is who they appear to be, and with nowhere to turn, she must do everything she can to survive the night.LAST STRAW is produced by Daniel Brandt (I Love My Dad), Bad Grey’s Dane Eckerle (I Love My Dad) & Cole Eckerle (Mother, May I?), along with producers Michael Giannone & Phil Keefe on behalf of AC3 Media, Levon Panek, and Sam Slater of Burn Later Productions. LAST STRAW will world premiere at Sitges Film Festival, followed by a North American debut at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles.
