LAST STRAW Teaser: Alan Scott Neal's Horror Thriller to Premiere at Sitges

Alan Scott Neal's debut horror thriller Last Straw will have its world premiere at Sitges laster this month, followed by the North American premiere at Beyond Fest. The frist teaser has just been sent out. Check it out down below.

Part of me wishes that the LAST STRAW is literally the last plastic straw in the joint and Nancy uses it in the final kill, driving it into an eye of her assailant. Then she says, "NOW, we only have paper straws. Bitch!".

We will see how close I was once we have a chance to check it out.